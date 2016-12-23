SSISD may become part of state auditing program

Sulphur Springs Independent School District could potentially participate in a state auditing pilot program this year.

Assistant Superintendent Josh Williams explained to trustees about the State Allotment Monitoring Program-Pilot Audit, a program in which Texas Education Agency would send staff to four districts to evaluate the way they handle allotment funding for special programs, including bilingual/ESL and special education. This would be before the official state evaluations.

Trustees were asked to consider it, then email the superintendent their thoughts, to give the administrators direction as to whether or not to put the district’s name in to be considered as one of four districts selected throughout the state to participate in the pilot auditing program. Already a charter school has been selected, leaving three openings.

Williams said he spoke with the auditor associated with the program at length during a meeting, and the auditor suggested SSISD consider applying to participate. He’s also spoken to Region 8 representatives, and believes SSISD would have their support if the district applies.

“We believe it’d be good for the district. The superintendent has to email the auditor and essentially we’re in,” Williams told trustees at their December board meeting. “Given your approval, our hat is going to be thrown into the ring as far as we can. They actually came to us during that meeting. They know Sulphur Springs is a good district.”

The program would be less like an audit and more like a training session that might help shape criteria or the auditing process in the future. The state financial evaluator would look at special funds to determine whether or not the district is in compliance. It will also help clear up confusion on criteria in some areas, such as which funding can be utilized to pay teacher and staff salaries and which can’t.

For instance, Business Manager Sherry McGraw noted, school officials had contacted TEA previously regarding which funds certain special services staff are paid out of. After consulting TEA, they shifted which function those funds are drawn from within the departments to be in compliance. At the recent meeting, where the new auditing system was discussed, she brought a list of those changes and was told not to do it that way.

“It’ll be an opportunity for us to learn in an area where, every time I go to training, it seems like the wind blows another direction on what they say the rules really are. So, I’d just like a little clarification. I think this would be good for our district to really get some education there, free of cost,” Williams said.

The assistant superintendent noted that if SSISD is selected, the program would “monopolize a lot of folks’ time in January,” but could pay off in the long run.

“For a week or so, they’re going to be around [the four schools],” Williams said. “We’ll just have to drop everything and answer questions they have,” Williams said.

“It’ll be scary. It’ll be overwhelming because when they come in they’ll be in the classrooms. They’ll be with the principals. They’ll definitely be in our office. But to not be held accountable — it’s just a coaching. I would see it as a coaching: ‘Here’s where you can spend it. Here’s where it is allowed,’” McGraw said.

“If we go through this, they’re going to find some things they don’t like. And part of this is to also hone their own process. They are going to go throughout the state and go through these programs,” Williams said. “They really don’t know what type of indicators, what type of discrepancies they are looking for, what type of test objects they are looking for. It’s a two-way process. I liked [the TEA auditor’s] tone. I liked her demeanor. It just seemed like it’d be good for us to do.”

“Will they give you time to correct anything they might find, without penalty?” SSISD board President Leesa Toliver asked.

Williams explained that the four districts selected to participate in the pilot audit would have three years to apply any and all recommendations resulting from the TEA audit.

“As they were talking, I put in quotes in my notes, she said, ‘No harm, no foul.’ They want to teach us to do it better, they want to support us in spending the money right so the Legislature feels better about us having more money or the right concept.”

Superintendent Michael Lamb pointed out the district generally has an operating budget of about $30 million a year; $5 million is filtered from the state for special programs such as bilingual and special education programs. TEA would be looking at the financial management of those special programs during the audit.

“This seems like the safest way. I’d rather just go ahead and get on it now than wonder and wait, and wonder what the answer will be when they come in a year and a half,” the assistant superintendent noted. “We’ll hear some uncomfortable things, I’m sure. But lets do it as right as we possibly can.”