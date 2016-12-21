Hoover’s in Hollywood as ‘Confess’ turns into series

Hoover’s gone Hollywood.

Local best-selling author Colleen Hoover has been spending her time lately on the Hollywood set of the cinematic production of her book “Confess.” Starring Ryan Cooper and Katie LeClerc, the romantic drama was picked up by The Awestruck Company for their first scripted television series.

“The producer who bought the rights is Lauren Levine. She's been absolutely wonderful to work with,” said Hoover. “She was actually the executive producer on one of my favorite movies, ‘Bridge to Terabithia.’ Knowing she produced one of my favorite movies was a big reason I agreed to sell her the rights to ‘Confess.’”

In the film, protagonist Auburn Reed is played by LeClerc, who recently starred in “Switched at Birth” and has appeared in several television series including “Veronica Mars,” “Community,” “Big Bang Theory” and “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.”

“Both Katie LeClerc and Ryan Cooper are absolutely perfect for the parts. I've spent a lot of time on set in Los Angeles — seeing them on camera is surreal,” said Hoover.

The novel “Confess” is about about a girl who walks into a Dallas art studio looking for a job. There she meets Owen Gentry, who has a few secrets of his own. As their relationship turns romantic, he will have to chose between revealing the truth or living in a lie.

Cooper, who plays Owen, has been in the television series “Heirloom,” “Eye Candy” and “One Life to Live.” Born in Papua New Guinea, Cooper got his start in television commercials for Paramount pictures, Garnier, Macy’s and Just Jeans.

Sherilyn Fenn and Joanna Cassidy are also joining the cast. Fenn played the iconic role of Audrey Horne on “Twin Peaks.”

“Fenn has also been in several other popular films and series since then and has always been a favorite for me and my mother,” said Hoover. “To see her portraying a character I created is probably one of the best moments of my career, thus far. And Joanna Cassidy is hilarious in her role.”

The director and script writer is Elissa Down. She's an Australian director who wrote and directed a film called “The Black Balloon.”

“Down wrote all six scripts for ‘Confess.’ She's done a great job of staying true to the book, while at the same time, adapting it in a way that will be a good fit for the series,” said Hoover.

The show is set to air in early spring of 2017 and will debut on the go90app, which is owned by Verizon. Hoover is hoping to work with Awestruck to plan an event in Hopkins County when the series debuts worldwide.

“I couldn't be happier with the process. I've always hoped that one of my novels would be adapted, and I've sold rights to several that are in the preproduction phase,” said Hoover. “But to finally be on set, and able to watch the characters and see my creation come to life — it is beyond anything I expected.”