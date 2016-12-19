Volunteers needed to help with Tax Aide program

Volunteers are being sought to help with the free Tax Aide, sponsored by the AARP Foundation and the IRS, at Wesley United Methodist Church.

“We have three volunteers returning. At the end of December, we’ll be in contact with them. We lost two good volunteers so we need some help. If anyone is interested, they can call me to figure out if they have the appropriate amount of free time to be a volunteer,” said Cheryl Spears, district Tax Aide coordinator. “We recruited one new one for Greenville. There’s a school volunteers have to go to the 16th through 20th of January. It’s a full week, but we can work around their schedule if they are interested in doing it but can’t be there every day.”

Spears said even the experienced volunteers will attend a training session to learn the new tax software. All training will be provided for all volunteers, who must pass a test afterward to ensure they are familiar enough with the new software and tax laws to be able to effectively answer basic questions taxpayers may have.

“Volunteers give approximately one day a week. They have to be there each day they volunteer. If they have to miss one day — if they already have a vacation scheduled and paid for or something like that — we can work with that,” Spears said.

Volunteers are encouraged to donate their time both days Tax Aide is open, but only one day is required. Spears said the program is set up so people who wish to help but have work obligations during the week can still volunteer on weekends, provided they received the training.

Volunteers would need to commit to helping on Tuesday or Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 4 through April 18 at Wesley United Methodist Church.

Tax Aide is offered free to individuals who complete returns. Last year, the program helped more than 500 people in both the Sulphur Springs and Greenville locations; approximately 2.7 million were helped nationwide by Tax Aide.

“We are just helping prepare their taxes. A lot of people can’t afford to take it to someone and pay them to do it. We fill that niche, to help people with the software and understand tax laws. We see mainly retired individuals. Seventy-five to 80 percent are retired. We do returns for people working with tax credits like child and education,” Spears noted.

Anyone interested in becoming a Tax Aide volunteer should contact Spears at 903-885-8932 as soon as possible this month.