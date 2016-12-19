Hopkins County Grand jury indicts 30+ people on felony charges

The Hopkins County Grand Jury during the Dec. 6 court session signed 34 indictments, which named about 30 people, including a few who were accused of involvement in the same offenses and a few who were named in more than one charge.

Offenses ranged from aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated kidnapping, continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14 years of age, abandoning or endangering of a child by placing the child in imminent danger of bodily injury, assault of a family or household member that impedes breathing or circulation, and retaliation and obstruction, to controlled substance, theft, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, fraud, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Lucas Wayne Williams and Charlie James Williams were both indicted during the December session for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Lucas Williams was charged Oct. 31 and his brother Charlie Williams on Nov. 1, in connection with the assaults of two men, ages 19 and 20. One victim was stabbed and the other hit in the head with an object Sunday night, Oct. 30, on Van Sickle Street. Both alleged victims were sent to the hospital for treatment of their injuries, police said following following the Williams’ arrests.

Charlie James Williams, 30, remained in the Hopkins County jail Saturday morning in lieu of $75,000 bond on the aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge; he also was served Nov. 1 with a violation of parole charge, according to jail reports.

Lucas Wayne Williams, 24, was charged Oct. 31 and remained in the county jail Saturday morning. He was charged on two aggravated assault with deadly weapon charges at the time off his arrest. Bond was set at $75,000 per charge, according to jail reports.

Sammy James Sarkisian, 42, was indicted this month for aggravated kidnapping. He was arrested Nov. 8 for allegedly kidnapping his former girlfriend from her home. He was alleged to have kicked in the apartment door of the 34-year-old woman with whom he’d lived until a week before the offense.

Sarkisian reportedly assaulted her, grabbed a cell phone from her to try to prevent her from calling authorities, then pulled her by the hair into her vehicle when she tried to get her keys to keep him from leaving in it. He then reportedly prevented her from getting out of the vehicle and beat her while he drove to Coleman Park. At the park, he continued to beat on her, but ran off after bystanders saw and yelled. Despite swollen eyes, the woman then reportedly drove her vehicle to her West Industrial Drive apartment, where she told police she knew they were because she saw them pulling in as she was being driven away. The woman received medical attention at the hospital for lacerations, ncluding stitches and bruising. She was also checked for but did not sustain any fractures, police reported following Sarkisian’s arrest Nov. 8.

During an interview, Sarkisian denied both striking the woman and forcing her into the vehicle. He claimed he tried to get her to exit the vehicle and prevented her from stopping it to keep her from disabling the vehicle. He even admitted to yelling that he beat her, police noted in offense reports. That night he was arrested on the aggravated kidnapping warrant, served when he returned to the Industrial Drive residence. An emergency protective order was sought by police to legally bar Sarkisian from contacting the victim upon his release from jail, Lt. Rusty Stillwagoner said.

Sarkisian has remained in Hopkins County jail since Nov. 8 in lieu of $500,000 bond on the aggravated kidnapping charge.

Also indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was James Michael Janway.

Indicted for assault that impeded the breathing or circulation of a family or household member was Justin Karl Roderick.

Samuel Avila Garcia was indicted for continuous sexual abuse of a child victim under 14 years of age.

Jose Wis-Soto Rios and James Andrew Fryi Mushonga were indicted for obstruction or retaliation. Rios was also indicted for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair it.

Also indicted for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with inent to impair it was Damiyon Deaundrey Berry.

Armando Roberto Perez was indicted on two charges abandoning or endangering of a child by placing the child in imminent danger of bodily injury.

Garland Shane Robinson was indicted for fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.

Benny Marcellous Towns and Claston Wayne Bearden were indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, while Charles Chason Williams was indicted for theft of a firearm.

Indicted for theft were Angie Merkow Hardin and Jerry Franklin Hamilton Jr. Hardin is alleged in the indictment to have stolen $2,500 worth or more but less than $30,000 worth of property. Hamilton is alleged in the indictment to have stolen less than $2,500 worth of property; the charge was enhanced, however, due to two or more previous convictions.

Bryan Lynn Walker was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

William Ray Reed was charged with two indictments, each alleging manufacture or delivery of 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance. Reed was also indicted for possession of less than 1 gram of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance.

Also indicted for possession of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance were: