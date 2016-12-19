Six-year plan approved to upgrade SSISD’s security cameras

Sulphur Springs schools will begin a six-year plan to upgrade district security cameras, gradually converting them from analogue to IP camera systems.

Sulphur Springs Independent School District Assistant Superintendent Rusty Harden told trustees that as district facilities were updated, renovated, and the Auditorium and old technical center were added to the list of properties SSISD is responsible for over the last year, a need for more updated security cameras throughout the district became apparent.

“The system we have now is kind of old, kind of outdated. I know from being a past assistant principal I spent a lot of time on those. Right now, there’s different DVRs on the campuses. One kind might be on this DVR and one kind might be on that, so it’s kind of a hard thing to do when negotiating through those cameras,” Harden said.

Harden noted that many of the district’s security cameras are analogue instead of IP format and haven’t been updated since 2008 or even “farther back than that.” Each year when a camera “goes down,” the question arises whether to replace it or repair it, and if replaced, how to replace it — which better fits district needs. He pointed out that most other districts have gone to the more high definition camera systems instead of continuing to operate on analogue systems.

“Right now, as a principal, you’d pull one up. You’d have a sheet in front of you, with a diagram of the school, color coded by DVRs,” Harden said of the old analogue system.

Harden consulted with Allison Martin, district technology staff, and Jarret Wilson, high school technology specialist, regarding the camera issue. After talking the matter through, Martin and Wilson contacted three vendors.

“What they did is they got together three different vendors to come in — they are all members of TIPS by the way — and asked them to do a side visit and look at what we have and maybe come up with a proposal. The proposal they liked was from CNR Services,” Harden explained. “They came to demo it for us. I think it’d be great to have for us to upgrade our system. I know taking care of our kids is our number one priority for us. I think this will help us do that.”

He proposed a six-year plan to upgrade the current outdated system in use throughout the district, taking the cameras from analogue to an IP format.

“With the new system, you’d pull up a map of the school on the computer, you click a section, you click a camera and, boom, you can pull it up like that. It’s a lot easier to use and a lot easier to follow,” Harden added.

Funding for the first year’s recommended upgrades, about $49,350 worth, was built into the budget. Service contracts would also be budgeted into the costs.

“This year, it’s not an increase in budget. It’s already in our budget to do that. The next few years it’s just a slight increase in our budget. We’re building that into our budget, to upgrade or improve our cameras, whole system to make it not analogue, but more IP cameras — easier to use,” Harden said.

In the five following years, the costs are expected to be $50,000-$52,000, with service contracts included. If the district approved the recommended vendor, a service technician from the company’s Winnsboro location would respond for service calls.

“That’s very close to us, they could come and work on them. Our service hours are built into the contract. They roll over monthly. They roll over yearly if we don’t use those. So those are built into that,” Harden said.

To replace each existing district camera with a new one would be 391 cameras district wide, with additional cameras added at new and upgraded facilities. For instance, at least seven are proposed for the new Prim Stadium, once it’s refurbished.

“On this system, you can add to it, that’s what’s so great about it. If you add more facilities and you’re in hi-def, it’s a lot easier to add to. This pulls it all into one system, and this system can handle all these cameras. The other system couldn’t,” Harden added.

He said if someone requests special education cameras, as specified in House Bill 509, it’d cost extra for those because they’d have to be on a different system.

“Now, I know if we have to do anything on the House Bill 509, that’s at least 20 more monitors. That’d be a totally separate system on that,” Harden said.

The main priority the first year of the plan will be getting all of the software and hardware for the main system, which would be housed at Sulphur Springs Middle School, which has ample space for it.

Trustee John Prickette asked what would need to be done at SSMS, the newest campus and newer equipment, as far as upgrading the camera security system.

“That would probably be one of the later ones we’d touch on, but it’s also on the older system with the DVRs. They do have some IP cameras but there’s also analogue we’d like to interchange,” Harden said.

“How much data could you retain? Like if something happens today, would you be able to do it next week? Or would it be two or three days worth of data stored?” SSISD Board of Trustees President Leesa Toliver asked.

“Right now, we can go a month or two down the road and pull that. I’m sure it’s the same thing,” Harden said. “No, it wouldn’t be two or three days; it’d be longer than that.”

“When you use HD you use up a lot more storage capabilities, correct?” Toliver asked.

“Yes, that’s why we’d have to change a lot of things,” Harden replied.

Toliver also asked whether or not all of the cameras would have the 360 degree turning capabilities like some used in hallways.

“I didn’t really get into that with Allison and Jarret, but, I’m sure we could if we wanted to. it depends on where we put them. I’ve seen some of the parking lots [at other places using security cameras] which do that also. I guess we could cross that when we get there,” Harden said.

“It’s important to keep these assets updated and in working condition,” said Prickette, who made the motion to accept the six-year plan to upgrade district security cameras, with trustee Don Sapaugh seconding the motion. It passed unanimously.