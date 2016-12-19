15-year-old highlights Carden Circus performances

Calling boys and girls of all ages, the Carden International Circus is coming to Sulphur Springs in January with all the top attractions. Just to name a few, get ready for elephants, jugglers, clowns, acrobats and the talented Carolina Alvarado.

Only 15 years old, Alvarado has already traveled across the country countless times. As a fourth generation circus performer, her life on the road has been a learning experience in so many ways. Along with visiting locations and places of history that most kids only read about, Carolina continues the legacy set forth by her family.

“This is kind of surprising to some people, but I hang by my hair,” said Alvarado. “I was born into the circus, and when I was 12 years old I really wanted to do an act. I started going on YouTube and thought that this would be something really interesting. I decided to ask my mother, and she said yes.”

Carolina’s mother was one of the few female Ringmasters in the United States and an accomplished aerialist. Alvarado’s father started flying on the trapeze as a young teenager and continues with the circus life today, traveling with his daughter and two sons as a manager.

“My mom started to help me learn how to do it,” Carolina said of her hair-hanging act. “Once you start it can be painful, but it is a training process getting your scalp strong enough. Now, it is a breeze to me. My act is around six minutes and I do several tricks while I am in the air.”

Some girls do not like to have their hair brushed because of tangles and the pulling sensation, but Carolina started learning how to condition her hair to be pulled 30 feet in the air.

“It took only two months to learn the act. The hardest part was getting used to the pulling feeling,” explains Alvarado.

Carolina’s next challenge is to learn the aerial ball, a hollow globe hung high above the ring. It allows the artist to perform graceful acrobatic positions.

“The goals I want to achieve in the near future are the aerial ball, finishing high school, then going to college, but I’ll never give up the circus. When the spotlight hits and the crowd cheers, there’s nothing better,” said Alvarado. “Growing up in the circus is just amazing. I get to travel all over the country with my family.”

The Carden International Circus is one night only — Monday, Jan. 9, in the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center Arena. Shows are at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

“I recommend everyone show up one hour before the show to check out and ride our elephants. I love our elephants. Everyone will also get a chance to meet other performers too,” said Alvarado.