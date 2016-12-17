Possible snow, subfreezing temperatures are still in forecast for Hopkins County

Showers, snow, sub-freezing temperatures and high winds are all possible for Hopkins County this weekend.

Tonight and Saturday, there is a 20-30 percent chance of showers and winds gusting as high as 25 mph.

Then, a blue norther is expected to hit Saturday afternoon, with the temperature dropping some 20 degrees. The chance of rain remains Saturday evening, turning to a 20 percent chance of snow as temperatures drop.

The low Saturday night is expected to dip to about 23 degree, with a wind chill of between 7 and 17 degrees. Winds may get up to 35 mph.

Sunday will remain cold, with the high temperature expected to reach only to 33 degrees, and the low Sunday night will fall to about 20.

A slight warming trend is expected the early part of the week as high temperatures climb from a predicted 38 on Monday to 55 by Wednesday.

Elsewhere in the country, low temperatures and high winds have put the Northeastern U.S. in a deep freeze.

Dangerous wind chills of 20 to 30 below in parts of the region made for some crippling conditions Friday.

"You are talking about 30 degrees below normal highs. That is pretty darn cold," said National Weather Service meteorologist James Brown in Maine. "This is pretty much a piece of Arctic air that came off the North Pole and came into New England."

Forecasters said a storm will follow the frigid weather, bringing chances for snow, sleet and freezing rain across much of the country.

Some schools closed early Thursday and many others delayed opening Friday to avoid a bone-chilling wait at the bus stop.

"We're not strangers to these sorts of bitter temperatures on Mount Washington's summit," senior weather observer Mike Carmon said in the weather observatory's blog at the highest peak in the Northeast. "However, over the last few winters, it's generally late January or February before we experience this sort of polar air outbreak."

The wind chill was down to 85-below at the summit early Friday.

Utility workers were prepared for power outages due to fallen trees. David Flener, field safety manager at Eversource, New Hampshire's largest utility, said workers are well-educated on how to stay warm in the coldest weather, starting before they even arrive on a job site. They are urged to make sure they carry an emergency kit with clothing and food in case they get stranded, and once they arrive, there is a discussion about on-the-job safety.

"We're oftentimes up in buckets, so you're sometimes above the trees and there's a little more wind up there," he said. "You'd be surprised how much heat you lose from the top of your head."

Sara Sankowich, who oversees tree crews for Unitil, said workers are encouraged to watch out for one another to see if they show signs of hypothermia or frostbite. "We'll take every step to make sure they are staying safe out there and that they're not overexposing themselves to the elements," she said.

In upstate New York, along the Lake Ontario shore, wind gusts approached 70 mph and the National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning effective through early Friday morning. Lake-effect snow was accompanied by winds of up to 50 mph.