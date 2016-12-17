Cumby robotics teams try to take over world

Hot out of the gates from dominating the Create U.S. Open Robotics Championship last year, two Cumby High School robotics teams have qualified for the national and world competition. With big shoes to fill, this year’s teams rely on each other once again to be the best in the world.

Currently, rookie robot driver Ken “The Batman” Chapin is listed as 13th in the world robotic’s rankings and Larek Walker is No. 41 headed into the championship round early next year.

“I love doing this because I have alway built things around my house,” said Chapin. “I have also always liked remote control cars. Actually, last Christmas I got a drone. The funny thing is, my dad flew it into our pool, and I am still waiting for a replacement.”

Graduating from radio-controlled toys, Chapin has learned not only the fundamentals of robotics this year, but mastered the XBox type controller in order to expertly navigate their custom designed robot during the competitions throughout the semester. After hundreds of hours spent on the team, Chapin says he is ready to be a world champion.

“I actually learned to use a lot of these skills from playing Halo [XBox One video game],” said Chapin.

The Cumby robotics team is divided into two teams, the Trojan Knights and the Trojan Horse. The Knights are comprised of Walker, Hannah Jarvis, Wil Chapin and Jesslin Bond. The Horse team is made up of Ken Chapin, Presley Clampitt, Caden Phillips, Kadden Cota, Hunter Millam and Jacob Simonek.

As far as the competition is concerned, each robot has 15 seconds to perform a fully automated set of instructions for extra points before the battle royale begins.

In this year’s game, the robots have to play a highly modified version of volleyball. Much like the sport, there is an arena with a net stretched across the middle of the playing field.

Instead of one volleyball, there are dozens of foam 3D shaped yellow stars and square orange bean bags scattered around the court. The goal of the game is to furiously grab as many stars and squares and throw them over the net onto the other teams area in two minutes. Whichever team has the least amount of stars and squares on their side of the net wins.

Once the Cumby robotics teams learned the rules of the new game, their strategy was to design, build and program two robots specifically created to dominate in the competition.

“We went through several designs, and at one point we built a catapult type robot,” said Walker. “We crammed so much into the robots, they were only within an eighth-of-an-inch from being illegal. Since the robots were barely within the guidelines of the competition, we named them Barely Legal.”

After continued modification, their robot currently has two large arms that slam together horizontally to grab the star and squares, while another bottom on the controller flings the arms vertical, propelling the items high over the net.

With only weeks to prepare for the upcoming competitions, both Walker and Chapin are using every moment they can training and modifying their creations. Only time will tell if their hard work will pay off like last year.

Sponsors for the robotics teams include Cumby ISD, Hot Rods by JSK, Air Force Association, Kinsey’s Cerakote, Copia Coffee Shop, V Baffle and Kenneth Chapin.