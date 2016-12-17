$75,000 spray coat maintenance approved for SSMS track

Routine maintenance at Sulphur Springs Middle School track was approved this week by district trustees.

Sulphur Springs Independent School District Superintendent Mike Lamb and Athletic Director Greg Owens explained to the SSISD Board of Trustees that the proposal for the SSMS track is more a routine spray-coating than an actual resurfacing of the track.

“It’s kind of a seal. You see the red on the tracks. That’s a seal. When it starts turning black you start losing that seal, then your track starts breaking up and falling apart. It’s recommended about every six years you reseal. I think you can do that about twice without resurfacing. Then, when you go back and resurface, on the part you resurface there will be surface eroding,” Owens said.

Owens said resurfacing would take a track back down to the asphalt, then put the track on top of that, typically a $200,000 project. That’s not what trustees were being asked at their Monday meeting to approve.

The athletic director noted that this is the fifth year the SSMS campus has been open and used. However, the track was put down and in place before the campus was open for classes. Thus, it’d be on schedule for repairs either this year or next year.

Trustee John Prickette said, after noticing the proposed “resurfacing” on Monday’s board agenda, he stopped by the school to get a glimpse of the track over the weekend. Although he was only able to glimpse the track from outside the locked fencing around it, he observed some areas where the surface was beginning to show signs of wear.

Owens noted that the SSHS track did have to be resurfaced two summers ago, ahead of schedule, because part of the asphalt sustained damage due to bad soil under it. A section of the track had to be busted up and the asphalt reworked, and some other areas patched.

That’s not the case at SSMS; it simply needs the spray-on coating to help protect it from more serious surface problems later on.

Trustees during their regular meeting Monday night approved a bid of $75,000 for over-spraying of the SSMS track.