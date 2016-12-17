Tatum attends seminar for newly elected sheriffs

Hopkins County Sheriff-elect Lewis Tatum attended the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas 2016 seminar for newly-elected sheriffs held in San Marcos last week.

The Newly-Elected Sheriffs' Seminar is held every four years after the General Election to educate new sheriffs and chief deputies on the offices they are about to assume.

This year, participants received training on a variety of topics including duties and responsibilities of the sheriff, model policies, inmate transportation, open records and media relations.

Other areas included in the seminar included Texas Department of Public Safety resources, Texas Department of Criminal Justice intake and classification, Estray law, parole warrants, civil process, Texas Commission on Jail Standards regulations, Cold Case Review Team evidence and property room liabilities, new technology, labor laws, ethics and much more.

This seminar also provided a comprehensive overview of the responsibilities of their new office and a chance to meet their peers to whom they can look to for support during the coming term in office.

The Sheriffs' Association of Texas is a non-profit organization dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of local law enforcement in Texas. Through the support of the members SAT provides training, legal and technical information and other critical resources to law enforcement personnel in Texas.