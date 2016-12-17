Hopkins County jail back in compliance, again

For years Hopkins County jail has been under close scrutiny from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards for infractions of the regulations on jail operations.

A majority of the problems with the jail went away with the move into the new Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center and Jail, but a recent state inspection found some deficiencies.

“We had several documents that weren’t filled out right or just weren’t filled out,” Sheriff Butch Adams said Tuesday afternoon. “That caused us to be in non-compliance.”

The sheriff said all the necessary information was submitted to the jail commission two weeks ago.

“They verbally told us they had recertified us,” Adams said. “Monday, we got the certificate that told us we are now in compliance at the jail.”

Adams is retiring as Hopkins County sheriff at the end of this year, when Lewis Tatum will be sworn in. Adams hopes this is the last time he hears from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

“I certainly hope so,” Adams said with a laugh. “We will let Lewis Tatum take care of that.”