Wildcat band finishes strong before break

Local students are about to break for the holidays, but several Sulphur Springs Wildcat band members will be hard at work preparing for an upcoming competition in January.

The fall semester continues to be a success for the band, as last Friday 10 students made the All-Region Band at North Lamar. The All-Region musicians include Celeste Leeds Laliberte on flute, Nathan Braddy on trumpet, Christian Corona on trumpet, Christian Diaz-DeLeon on trombone, Owen Lee on alto sax, Natalie Cruz on bass clarinet, Riley Farley on tenor sax, Carissa Carter on clarinet, Zach Phillips on French horn and Kate Flores on clarinet.

“Right now, we have four of those kids who made it to area tryouts next month. For them, it is the last stage before going to the state competition,” said Charles McCauley, Sulphur Springs High School band director.

Area tryouts will be Jan. 1-7 at Richardson Berkner High School. This year, Carter, Farley, Leeds Laliberte and Corona are headed to Berkner.

“Our kids will be competing against four other regions, which mean they are going up against 20 other players,” said McCauley.

Once school begins, not only do students have to learn music for the SSHS Wildcats halftime show and possibly the SSHS Jazz Band, but also competition music for All-Region.

“This is such a busy time of year for these students, and I am so proud of them," said McCauley.

On Dec. 5, Sulphur Springs High School freshmen also competed in All-Region tryouts. Alondra Santillan, Ty Connally, Nathan Barddy, Elizabeth Lopez, Sydney Kuiper, Branden Hodges, Adam Ost, Nathan Barddy, Andrew Weslund and Zach Phillips qualified in the contest.

“Making All-Region is so hard because the State of Texas does not put out the music until the last weekend in July,” he said. “In band you have to be so disciplined and practice whenever you can. Plus, many of our kids work. It is just so admirable what they are doing.”