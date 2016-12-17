Snow, subfreezing temps predicted for Saturday night

Spring-like weather will turn frigidly cold in a span of 12 hours Saturday as an arctic cold front is predicted to slam into Hopkins County this weekend.

The high on Saturday is predicted to reach 67 degrees, but the blue norther is expected to hit Saturday afternoon, bringing with it subfreezing temperatures, precipitation in the form of snow or freezing rain and very gusty winds.

There is a 20 percent chance of rain Saturday and a 20 percent chance of snow Saturday night. The low Saturday night is expected to dip to 24 degrees, with a north wind blowing from 15 to 20 mph and gusting up to 30 mph.

Sunday, the high temperature is expected to reach only to 32, then dip down to a seasonal-low of 21 degrees Sunday night.

A slight warming trend is then predicted for early next week, as temperatures should hit the high 30s on Monday and the low 40s on Tuesday.

Arctic cold brought frigid temperatures to the Upper Midwest again on Wednesday and the cold was expected to spread east later in the week.

The National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory Wednesday for all of North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin, and parts of Montana, Wyoming, South Dakota, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.

Fargo, North Dakota, was four below zero early Wednesday, while Duluth, Minnesota was two below zero. Highs Wednesday will range from 20 to 30 degrees below average.