SSISD trustees approve 10 staff changes

Three teachers’ resignations were accepted, two personnel reassigned and five new personnel hired during the Sulphur Springs Independent School District Board of Trustees meeting Monday afternoon.

Six of the personnel changes approved by trustees will occur at Sulphur Springs Elementary. Cris Hughes is resigning as a third grade teacher and Darla Reed as a special education teacher at SSES. Stephanie Cowden is being reassigned, from special education aide at SSES to special education aide for Connections. Approved to become special education aides at SSES were Chelsea Jordan and Amy Voss. Also approved to join the SSES staff as a Title I aide was Mystie Wilson.

Douglas Intermediate School is losing fifth grade teacher Lindsay Goff, whose resignation was formally accepted Monday afternoon by trustees. Douglas Title I aide Maria Martinez has been designated to swap positions; she was approved as the new fifth grade teacher at Douglas.

Two additional people were approved by trustees to join the SSISD staff. Mary Taylor was given the nod to become an office clerk at Early Childhood Learning Center and Amanda Woods will be the new nurse for Bowie and Travis Primary School campuses.

Also Monday, trustees approved a resolution naming James Litzler to represent SSISD on Hopkins County Appraisal District Board of Directors. He currently serves as SSISD’s representative; his term expires Dec. 31. He indicated to school officials he’d be willing to serve another two-years on the board, beginning Jan. 1.

In other business, the board members’ continuing education credit hours were announced as required. All either met or exceeded the training requirement of 10 hours of CEUs during their first year of service and at least five hours each year thereafter. Since the May election, Leesa Toliver has attained 22 hours; Robbin Vaughn, 20 hours; Robert Cody, Jason Dietze and Don Sapaugh, 18.5 hours each; John Prickette, 10.5 hours; and Clay Johnson, eight hours.

It should be noted that while Johnson has fewer than 10 hours, he has only been on the board since September, when he was appointed to replace resigning board member Kerry Wright. Thus, he still has several months to get in the other two hours. Johnson also previously served two terms on the board, with his first term beginning in 2007 and the second ending in 2013.