Neither worst-case scenario nor best-case is expected economically for the next year

Northeast Texans shouldn’t expect the sky to fall in the coming year nor to receive manna from heaven — despite what presidential campaigns promised or threatened — according to well-known economist Dr. Ray Perryman, who addressed local business leaders Tuesday at the Economic Outlook Conference at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center.

The conference, sponsored by the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce, encompassed several topics, including the presidential election and where the United States in general, and Northeast Texas in particular, is headed over the next few years.

"With the presidential election now over, a period of adjustment for the markets and the US economy is to be expected. Uncertainty will be reduced, but the process of sorting through implications for the economy will take time,” stated Perryman. “The outcomes will be neither as bad as the worst-case scenario nor as good and the best-case scenario described during the campaigns.”

Focusing on Sulphur Springs, Perryman stated that the Ark-Tex region of Northeast Texas has been affected by a slowdown in jobs dependent on natural resources and mining, and continues to struggle with growth.

“Over the past year, a significant number of industrial segments shed jobs, though there has been improvement more recently,” said Perryman.

Hopkins County and Sulphur Springs has additionally seen a slight decline in the unemployment rate over the past years, which reached 3.9 percent in October.

“Growth in the region is expected to be somewhat slower than the state, but the pace of job and real gross product expansion will likely exceed the nationwide rate,” he said. “Employment is projected to grow by 11,122 by 2021, led by the service sector.”

Hopkins County’s real gross product is forecast to expand at a 3.76 percent annual pace, resulting in a gain of almost $2 billion by 2021. Key growth sectors are likely to be service, trade and durable manufacturing.

The Perryman Study encompassed Bowie, Lamar, Cass, Delta, Red River, Franklin, Titus and Hopkins counties.

On a broader scale, Perryman’s company, The Perryman Group, recently released a short term forecast for the US economy which indicated moderate growth over the next five years. In the study, real gross product is projected to increase at 2.96 percent at an annual pace and reach a level of $19.3 trillion by 2021.

“The US economy will also be affected by slowing expansion in other nations,” stated Perryman. “According to the most recent forecasts from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, ‘Weak trade growth and financial distortions are exacerbating slow global economic growth.’”

Because of these factors, The Perryman Group predicts that in the next five years, about 12.2 million net new jobs are forecast to be added, for a total of 156 million by 2021.

“The Federal Reserve is likely close to a decision to raise its target rate for interest on federal funds,” said Perryman. “Although Federal Open Market Committee members generally agreed that the case for an increase in the policy rate had strengthened, slack remaining in the labor market and inflation continuing to run below target rates led to the decision not to adjust rates just yet.”

Recent economic performance factors is setting the stage for further continued economic growth in coming years. For instance, total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 178,000 in November, according to the US Bureau of the Labor Statistics. Job gains through the first 11 months of 2016 are averaging more than 180,000 per month, which is down from an average of 229,000 in 2015. Despite a slow year, Perryman is still looking to the brighter future.

“Consumers are spending and feeling fairly confident, and the real estate market is generally healthy,” remarked Perryman. “There are some remaining difficulties in terms of long-term unemployment and the uncertainty is stemming from the recent elections, but on balance the US economy is performing relatively well.”