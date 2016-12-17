Hostage drill tests Hopkins County jail, law enforcement

Dispatchers at Hopkins County Sheriff's Office at 10 a.m. Tuesday received a radio call from what was supposed to be two state troopers bringing two prisoners to the jail.

Once in the booking area of the jail, things became tense when the two men posing as state troopers and their “prisoners” produced weapons and took the jail staff hostage.

Outside the jail in the Law Enforcement Center, radio calls were made notifying city and county officers and the SWAT team of the situation.

This scenario was put together to both test the response of the officers and to train them in dealing with a hostage situation in the jail — something that has not been done before.

“It was a mock takeover of our jail,” Sheriff-elect Lewis Tatum said. “We had two subjects pose as DPS officers arresting two subjects in the county and bring them here to book them in. This is nothing unusual, it happens, but they did a hostile takeover of our jail once they got inside with simulated weapons to see what our response was.”

The drill tested response capabilities of every department in the sheriff's office from dispatch to jail staff.

“You know, you get complacent and this is something that you don't think will ever happen,” Tatum said. “It was like an Aryan brotherhood group posing as officers coming in here to take our jail over and get their people out.”

The drill showed the staff the areas in which they need to work on procedures — everything that has to do with getting into the jail and getting out again.

“It’s going to be very difficult to take that jail back over,” the sheriff-elect said. “It's a fort. It's made to not be able to get out of or get into, and you are going to have to go through those doors with keys and go back into a hostile environment with people with weapons. So, it's not going to be a pretty sight if it ever did happen.”

Officers from the police department and sheriff's department began trying to negotiate with the hostage takers in an attempt to talk them into surrendering but without much success.

“We did get one hostage out,” Tatum said. “By getting in and taking one of the bad guys prisoner, we were able to breech one of the doors, get in and subdue the rest of them — there were fatalities.”

After the mock event ended, the critique began on what was done right, what was done wrong and how the department can change to make it better.

“We have been working on this scenario for about four to six weeks,” Tatum said. “Texas Ranger John Vance, Jail Administrator Kenneth Dean and a few other key people at the police department knew this was going to go down. But, even when you plan out the scenario, it doesn't ever go down the way you want it to.

“We have to train, continue to train, get better and work on the places we need to improve,” the sheriff-elect said.