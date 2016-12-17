Deputies, SPCA seize 45 head of malnourished cattle in Birthright

Information received from an anonymous caller led to the seizure of as many as 45 cows and calves on property on the south edge of Birthright Tuesday afternoon, according to Hopkins County Sheriff's Cpl. Koby Hume.

“I received a call [Monday] morning about these cows being malnourished and the condition of the pasture,” Hume said. “There's no grass out here, it’s just dirt. They just don't have any food.”

The cattle were able to break into a hay lot in search of food but there was nothing there but old hay covered with feces and two dead animals.

“Where the water is in a pool toward the back of the property, there are approximately 10 dead cows,” Hume continued. “Two were actually in the water, and that's the water these cows were drinking.”

Hume contacted Art Munoz with Texas Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Monday afternoon about the livestock and their condition.

Tuesday, after another visit to the pasture, Hume and Munoz obtained a seizure warrant for the cattle. Just after noon, the cows and calves were loaded into several stock trailers for transportation to an undisclosed location, where they will receive medical attention as well as food and water.

The deputy said he was still trying to confirm the owner of the cattle, who will face charges of cruelty to livestock animals.