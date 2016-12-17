SSISD: $2.45M settlement reached on moisture problems at SSMS

Sulphur Springs Independent School District Board of Trustees Monday afternoon reached a $2,450,000 settlement with J.T. Turner for “moisture issues” discovered at the new Sulphur Springs Middle School less than a year after the facility opened.

“Five years ago I started here — my first big task was moving into the new middle school. One year later, we discovered moisture under the building. That created a mold issue. We’ve been in litigation ever since. It’s been a four-year process, back and forth with experts involved,” SSISD Superintendent Mike Lamb said Tuesday morning.

The water issues at SSMS were first discovered shortly after the 2012-13 school year (the first year classes were held in the building), when air conditioners throughout the building were shut down for the summer. Cleaning crews on June 27, 2013, discovered the moisture issue. Two types of mold developed as a result of the moisture, and the building did sustain some damages as well. An inspection revealed a “large amount of moisture under the foundation.”

To remove the moisture from the building to alleviate the mold, a restoration company was contracted in the summer of 2013. The company outlined a plan which included boring a hole in the gym floor to access the water under the floor, draining and drying it out, one half of the gym at a time. They then addressed the mold issue. Initial estimates were as much as $50,000 per specialist for services contracted for the cleanup and repairs. And, the process took at least twice as long as initially projected as new or different issues continued to be identified and addressed throughout the process.

Crews worked long hours through the summer of 2013 to dry out and correct as many as possible of those issues to make it safe for occupancy prior to the start of the 2013-14 school year. Once that was accomplished, district staff were able to take steps to prevent the moisture issues again.

“We don’t turn the air down in summer. It’s been fairly manageable — things like keeping the air regulated at certain temperatures, doors open. Things were discovered that were not hooked up correctly that we’ve had to deal with. At this point, it’s not as much a current issue as it is about creating longevity,” Lamb said.

While the settlement won’t cover all of the expenses the district has been out to this point to correct the issues, the Continued from Page 1

superintendent noted, it should cover expenses moving forward.

“It’s for $2,450,000. That’s not as much as we’d hoped for in the settlement, but it was more about weighing our cost of fighting and legal fees moving forward with the goals of fixing issues. That’s right at the amount to get the building where we want it. We’re excited,” Lamb said. “We did not recoup as much financially as we have spent to this point, but feel pretty confident it’ll be fixed.”

Lamb said it’s “hard to know for sure” the exact amount expended toward issues stemming from the moisture problem, as the district already had some funds budgeted for routine legal services and maintenance and repairs. In some cases funds designated for other things were utilized and others came from the district budget over the last few years.

Some of the possible future work will likely address the drainage and flow system issues, and could include replacement of some air conditioning units, wrapping and painting of pipes, and creating better slopes for drainage going out from the building. For instance, things as simple as properly covering and painting certain pipes could extend their longevity from 10 years to the projected 20 years.

“We’re still a bit in the process, they’ll release documents that were under lock and key until the settlement,” said Lamb, noting that includes some information from experts regarding facility needs and issues. “Settlement-wise, we are excited to receive the money to fix what we need to fix with what we ended up with. We battled for a long time, delegated and finally reached an agreement. I’m glad we’ll now be able to achieve a more long term permanent fix.”

Disbursement of the funding is expected to come within the next 30-60 days, and work in those designated areas likely will be made over the summer at SSMS.