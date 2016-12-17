C-P student praised by SSISD police for act of honesty

Edwin Castillo, an 8-year-old at Como-Pickton Elementary, is being praised by Sulphur Springs Independent School District Police Officer Dee Dee Self for his act of honesty after finding her lost cell phone and his efforts, and those of his mom, to see that it was returned to its owner.

Self said after losing the phone at Walmart Sunday, she contacted the store but figured it was permanently lost to her. But, thanks to the student and his family, she was able to retrieve it later that day.

“I am very thankful for Edwin's honesty and integrity. My phone, of course, has everything in it and it would have been tough for me to replace it. I feel it very important that Edwin be recognized for his act of honesty,” Self stated.

Self said after realizing she’d lost the phone, she contacted Walmart but was told it hadn’t been turned in. She then used her son’s phone to call her cell phone number, hoping someone would answer it. No one answered her phone, but soon thereafter, someone from a number she did not recognize called her son’s phone. The caller had her phone, she was told.

“They asked me for a description of the phone and gave me the address where I could pick it up. When I got to the residence, I met Edwin, an 8-year-old boy,” Self said.

She was told that young Edwin found the phone and showed it to his mother. Instead of turning it in at Walmart, they opted to try to find the owner,

“They did not turn it in to Walmart for fear that Walmart might not be able to get it back to the owner. They posted on social media that they had found a phone and was looking for the owner,” Self said.

Edwin’s sister explained that his mom saw a teachable moment in the found phone.

“They were trying to teach him the right thing to do by trying to find the owner,” Self said.

The officer said while she “gave him a monetary reward,” she felt it was important “that his recognition in this could really set an example for other students,” so she sent an email to Como-Pickton Principal Linda Ranklin making sure she knew about Edwin’s act of honesty.

“These days it is hard to find that kind of honesty in anybody. I am also very grateful for Edwin's parents trying to teach him the right thing to do. His actions reflect their parenting. I just thought you should know that you have a pretty awesome student on your campus!” the email stated.