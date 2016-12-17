Clearing project near HC Fire Department will improve visibility

In an effort to improve visibility and safety, Hopkins County firefighters initiated an effort to clear a wooded area across from the station between Texas Street and the south League Street overpass access road.

“We are clearing the wooded area here in front of the station for safety. It’s been a volunteer project,” Hopkins County Fire Department Chief Andy Endsley said Friday morning.

Station 20, the county fire station, is located south of Interstate 30 on the section of Texas Street just off the League Street overpass behind UPS. There’s a small island on League Street where the road splits, with one part of the road continuing to the League Street overpass and the other becoming Texas Street. Just northwest of the island, directly across from the fire house, is a parcel of land between the League Street overpass access road and Texas Street.

The area had heavy trees and vegetation limiting visibility onto Texas Street, a safety concern for all motorists, especially at times when one of HCFD’s trucks or Hopkins County EMS’ southside ambulance is exiting the station on a call.

Some of the on-duty firefighters noted more than one instance of near misses as motorists approaching the League-Texas Street split failed to notice the flashing lights of fire and EMS apparatus exiting the property. So, the firemen approached Endsley about it and, upon receiving the go-ahead, then contacted the property owner about it, according to Endsley.

After securing written permission from owner Donna Gail Gregory and husband, Texas Department of Transportation was contacted; TxDOT helped clear up the area along the right-of-way. AK Gillis was then contacted. The company has donated time and labor, bringing equipment to clear out the area to make it safer for traffic to navigate that section of roadway.

Hopkins County Commissioners Court was also contacted and gave approval for the project. Commissioner Beth Wisenbaker loaned Precinct 1’s chipper to grind up the saplings, trees and larger vegetation as they are cut down.

“Our firemen are the ones who got this thing going. They spoke to AK Gillis, whose machinery and labor are donated. Commissioners have said they will try to send help out. They’ve not been able to do that so far. Every time they’ve started it’s rained or they have other projects they have to get in by a certain time, before the weather sets in and holidays. The city was also willing to bring equipment, but just like the precinct crews, were busy on other projects. They OKed everything as well,” Endsley said.

“We appreciate everyone, especially AK Gillis, Commissioner Beth Wisenbaker and all the other precincts, TxDOT, the city of Sulphur Springs and most importantly Donna Gail for giving us written approval to clear off her land,” Endsley said.