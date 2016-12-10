Haystack Youth Choir performs Sunday

Kevin Woolley and his Haystack Youth Choir are at it again this Sunday on Celebration Plaza. They will be performing Christmas favorites mixed with contemporary Christian hits in a free event for the whole family.

“This is our third year to have our Haystack choir, and we are comprised of high school students from around the county,” said Woolley. “This year, we have 44 members, which is the largest we have ever had. We started the first year with 22 kids and kept growing.”

The youth choir has been practicing the entire semester for this weekend’s holiday performance. The 45 minute concert will begin at 5 p.m.

“After Sunday, we will be headed to Lindale for a Christmas cantata. That will be at 11 a.m. at Mount Sylvan Baptist Church on Dec. 18,” said Woolley. “We are looking forward to a very busy couple of weeks. It will be fun.”

The Haystack choir will perform hits like ‘Because it is Christmas’ from the bands Mercy Me and the Sidewalk Prophets.

“We will also have solo performances from Carissa Carter, Sydnee Hawkins, Jaci Reed, Joseph Baxley and Gracie Boyer,” said Woolley.

Since this is an outdoor venue, Woolley asks people to dress for cold weather and bring folding chairs, if they wish to sit down.

“Every semester, I listen to contemporary music and try to get a feeling for what kids like. Then, during the first couple of rehearsals, we all get together and talk about it,” said Woolley. “Kids today not only like the upbeat songs but also enjoy the harmonies.”