‘Christmas Vacation’ being shown on square

The city of Sulphur Springs will be showing “National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation” on Celebration Plaza Saturday at 6 p.m.

In the spirit of enjoying the holidays, the News-Telegram put together top trivia facts about this Christmas favorite. Warning, some of these facts are spoilers for those who have not seen this film.

n The only 'Vacation' film in which the family doesn’t actually travel anywhere.

n When Clark and Cousin Eddie are talking in the living room, they are drinking egg nog out of Wally World mugs. Wally World was the destination of the Griswold's in the original “National Lampoon's Vacation.”

n In the scene when the police storm into the Griswolds' house, the song "Here Comes Santa Claus" sung by Gene Autry is used for the background music. Randy Quaid (cousin Eddie) is the third cousin of Gene Autry.

n The house front from “Bewitched” and “The New Gidget” appears in the home movie that Clark is watching in the attic.

n Chevy Chase appears in some scenes wearing a navy blue Chicago Bears ball cap. He wears the same Chicago Bears cap throughout all four Vacation movies.

n The old Dodge pickup that tailgates Clark and the family in the opening scenes of the movie was previously used as Kurt Russell's work truck in the movie “Overboard.”

n A minor earthquake occurred when they were filming the scene where Uncle Louis and Aunt Bethany arrive at the Griswold house.

n The movie is based on John Hughes' short story "Christmas '59," the second Vacation story to be published in “National Lampoon's Magazine.”

n When Clark is in bed trying to read the “People Magazine” with sticky fingers from the tree sap, the person shown on the cover of the magazine is Jeremiah S. Chechik, this film's director.

n In the opening scene, when the Griswolds are traveling to get the tree, the highway they are on is Colorado Hwy 9 just outside Silverthorne in Summit County.