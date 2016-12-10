Yantis and Como-Pickton school trustees meet Monday

Yantis Independent School District Board of Trustees Monday evening will receive an update on the search for a new superintendent and be asked to select their board secretary, while Como-Pickton school trustees consider accepting a gift from the booster club and a cooperative agreement for use of a college’s trailer, each during their regular board meeting Monday night.

Yantis ISD

Jerry Brem, Yantis High School principal, has been serving as acting YISD superintendent since Sept. 20. He replaces Peter Running, who had served as long-time interim superintendent since March of 2015. In February 2015, Randy Hancock was hired to replace Penny White, who resigned her post as YISD superintendent in January 2015, after being named superintendent finalist for Medina ISD.

YISD trustees Monday during their regular session are slated to receive an update on the superintendent search process.

The board will also be asked to elect a member of their board to serve as secretary at the Dec. 12 meeting. The board last month honored Mike Kenney, board member who was killed in a vehicle crash in October. At that time, the board was asked to consider appointing another member of the board to serve as vice president, the position held by Kenney, and to consider filling the board vacancy. At the 6 p.m. meeting Monday, trustees will be asked to vote on which member should become board secretary, which Kay Glenn served as until she was asked to step up.

Trustees Monday will also be asked to consider approving repairs to the air conditioning and heating system in the school cafeteria; proposed changes to DNA local policy, which outline teacher performance appraisal evaluations; early release days for the 2016-17 calendar; and budget amendments.

Brem, during superintendent reports, is slated to recognize the Students of the Month, and give cross country presentation and campus reports.

Purchasing, contracts and the budget process are also listed on the agenda, along with district and campus improvement plans and reports from the district budget and accounting committee and financial officers. An out-of-state trip will also be discussed, and continuing education credits achieved by trustees will be announced.

YISD Board of Trustees meets at 6 p.m. the second Monday of each month in YISD cafeteria. The meeting opens, then the board goes into executive session, to discuss any personnel matters presented for consideration or discussion since the last meeting. After those items are discussed, the trustees reconvene in open session for the invocation, Pledge of Allegiance, president’s opening remarks and public forum (if anyone signs up to speak

during the open comments portion of the meeting. Trustees will vote in open session on any personnel items pushed forward from the closed session for action.

Como-Pickton CISD

The Como-Pickton Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees agenda consists mostly of routine items, although the board will be asked to consider approving a cooperative agreement with Northeast Texas Community College for use of a fodder trailers and a gift from C-P Booster Club. Principal Chris Bradshaw will present the information regarding the trailer, and Superintendent Kay Handlin will present the information about the gift the booster club wants to bestow to the district.

Jana Andrews is slated to present for board consideration a “resolution to consider whether the district should develop a local innovation plan as a district of innovation.

Dr. Handlin also plans to ask the board to approve a proposal to adjust committed fund balance totals and proposed budget amendment.

Trustees will also be asked to approve under one action a consent agenda consisting of notes from the November board meeting and approve December expenditures. Other business and financial reports include an update on training the board had received, monthly financial and investments reports, and delinquent and current tax collection reports.

The board typically conducts an executive session at the end of their meeting, if one is needed, to discuss any personnel matters presented for board consideration or discussion since the last meeting. This can include appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duites, discipline or dismissal of a public officer or employee. Trustees then reconvene in open session to formally vote on any of those matters from the closed session which require action.

C-P CISD trustees meet the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in the C-P Conference Center.