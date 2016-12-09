Health: Walk and Talk participants go 2,784 miles

Hopkins County Texas A&M Agri-Life Extension Office is at it again by promoting health and fitness with their annual Walk and Talk program. In just eight weeks, 22 people collectively walked 2,784 miles.

“We basically walked from Sulphur Springs to El Paso, then back to Texarkana and still walked a 1,000 more miles,” said Johanna Hicks, family and consumer sciences specialist with the Hopkins County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office.

The Walk and Talk program has two parts. Hicks begins with a short nutritional lesson and is followed by exercise. The goal of the exercise portion of the program is to track every mile made, so participants can see what it would be like to walk across Texas on a map.

According to the State of Obesity Better Policies for a Healthier America study, Texas has the 10th highest adult obesity rate at 32.4 percent in the nation. Health issues related to being overweight include diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and obesity related cancer. This is a huge concern for Hicks as she tries to help Hopkins County fight for fitness.

In response to this alarming data, there are several programs sponsored by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office for the community. They include Walk and Talk, Fresh Start to a Healthier You, The Better Living for Texans Newsletter and Kid’s Camp Fun, Food and Fitness summer camp.

“Walk and Talk is actually a spin-off of Walk Across Texas program,” said Hicks.

Valarie Corley walked the farthest in the program with 256 miles in the eight week period.

This is the second year Hicks has emplemented the program. Last year, Rita Taylor was one of the top walkers in the program.

“Walk and Talk has helped me in so many ways. I got to learn so much about how to eat nutritionally and be healthier. I began running and this has helped me train for a marathon,” said Taylor. “This program is excellent because of the camaraderie everyone shares. We support each other because everyone is meeting to be healthier.”