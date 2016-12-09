Medicine: TAMUC Nursing program among top 50 in the nation

COMMERCE, Texas — The Texas A&M University-Commerce Bachelor of Science in Nursing program has been recognized as one of the top 50 residential nursing programs in the nation by TopRNtoBSN.com. A&M-Commerce ranked number 50 overall.

In calculating rankings, TopRNtoBSN began by considering accredited schools that offer accelerated programs. It then determined the “net cost” of the program and graduation rate as well as admission selectivity, as determined by the U.S. Department of Education. Within its ranking, TopRNtoBSN “sought to highlight programs that have good reputations, support students in their studies, and provide a good economic value.” It found that students find all of these benefits at A&M-Commerce.

“This is quite an honor for a BSN program that is less than four years old,” stated Dr. Barbara Tucker, chair of the nursing department. “The program is fortunate to have experienced faculty who are all advanced practice nurses and excellent administrative support.”

The nursing program began in 2013 and will find permanent residence in a new facility slated to open in 2019. The facility itself will be equipped with its own simulation hospital and state-of-the-art research laboratories. The brainchild of late President Dan R. Jones, the new facility will house not only the Department of Nursing but also the Department of Health and Human Performance and the Biomedical Institute for Regenerative Medicine.