State senator to hold town hall meeting Thursday in Sulphur Springs

Texas Sen. Bob Hall will be making stops next week on his town hall tour throughout District 2, to inform residents what he’s been up to since the last Legislative session, items in the upcoming 85th Legislative Session and to give people a chance to voice any concerns or comments they may have.

“Senator Bob Hall will be holding a series of public town hall meetings throughout Senate District 2 to discuss the upcoming 85th Legislative Session and to answer constituent questions,” said Hopkins County GOP Chairman Donnie Wisenbaker upon announcing Hall’s upcoming town hall tour.

District 2 encompasses all of Delta, Fannin, Hopkins, Hunt, Kaufman, Rains, Rockwall and Van Zandt counties, and part of Dallas County.

Hall will begin his tour of District 2 in Emory on Monday morning, and has two stops on Monday, three including Sulphur Springs on Thursday, and will wrap up with a Friday afternoon stop in Rowlett.

Hall’s tour schedule is a follows, by date and location:

Monday, Dec. 12

9-10:30 a.m., Emory City Center, 735 North Texas St. in Emory;

1-2:30 p.m., Bonham City Hall, 514 Chestnut St. in Bonham.

Thursday, Dec. 15

9-10:30 a.m., Harry Myers Community Center, 815 East Washington St. in Rockwall

1-2:30 p.m., Kaufman County Library, 3790 Houston St. in Kaufman

4:30-6 p.m., Sulphur Springs City Hall, 201 North Davis St. in Sulphur Springs

Friday, Dec. 16

1-2:30 p.m., Rowlett Community Center, 5300 Main St. in Rowlett

“Senator Hall will discuss the state of important legislative activities in Texas. He will cover his work in the interim, property tax relief, transportation funding, including plans to eliminate toll roads and reduce congestion, implementing meaningful border security, securing the Texas Electric Grid, and other legislative topics,” Wisenbaker said. “Questions from those attending are encouraged.”