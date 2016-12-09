Santa photo op coming this Saturday with toy drive

Santa Claus is coming to town this Saturday at Sulphur Springs City Hall for the Fill the Trolley Toy Drive. Filled with holiday cheer, this magical event will feature free pictures with Santa and a live concert by Matt Dunn.

“Ho, ho, ho, Merry Christmas! I am so excited to see all the wonderful children of Hopkins County this weekend,” said Santa. “We have been hard at work all year long building toys for all the good little boys and girls around the world.”

Santa will be flying into town on his sleigh Saturday afternoon from the North Pole. Over the last few years, the News-Telegram has offered free pictures of children during a visit with Santa at EPC’s Church Street location. This year, however, the newspaper will be partnering with Sulphur Springs Online, Celebration Association, the city and Children’s Hope to host the photo opportunity with a toy drive at City Hall.

There is no charge for the photos and those who get their photos taken are under no obligation to bring a toy.

“Saturday will be marvelous and I cannot wait to hear Mr. Dunn’s stunning performance. He was always on the good list growing up,” said Santa. “I am also so delighted to help the Children’s Hope program and invite everyone to come out to donate toys for children in need. After all, giving is a gift that benefits every heart.”

Children can stop by Sulphur Springs City Hall on Davis Street from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Parents and families are also welcome to take as many photos as they like during their children’s visits with Santa using their own cameras or cellphones.

“I am looking forward to hearing what our children want for Christmas. The more photos, the merrier,” said Santa smiling.

A professional photographer will also be on hand to take the children’s photos. Every photo will be uploaded to mySSnews.com on Facebook on Monday, Dec. 12. Parents can then download photos from that site.

“If you miss seeing me Saturday, it is never too late to help those in need. Toys can still be donated even after I head back to the North Pole! Drop off any toys before Christmas at the Sulphur Springs News-Telegram at 401 Church Street,” said Santa.

Children will also have several opportunities to send their written wish lists to Santa by dropping them off the News-Telegram or at Circle E Western Store. These letters must be received by Dec. 16 and will be printed in the News-Telegram before Christmas.

Santa letters may also be submitted by email to This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it , and in the form on mySSnews.com, found by selecting “Santa Letters” in the top menu. All letters received will be forwarded to Santa.