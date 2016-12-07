Author Colleen Hoover wins second Goodreads Readers Choice Award

‘It Ends with Us’ named 2016 Best Romance

Colleen Hoover is in good company this week. The Saltillo resident joins the likes of Stephen King, Rick Riordan, J.K. Rowling, Pierce Brown, Sarah J. Maas, Liane Moriarty, Coleson Whitehead, Joe Hill, Amy Schumer, William Shatner and Chrissy Teigen, who were all among this year’s Goodreads Readers Choice Awards winners.

This makes the second year Hoover has won the Best Romance category. This year, Hoover’s “It Ends With Us” beat out submissions from 19 other authors, including those by Nora Roberts, J.R. Ward, Sylvia Day, Julia Quinn and Sherrilyn Kenyon, to become the Goodreads Choice Awards Best Romance of 2016.

Last year, Hoover’s “Confess” finished ahead of E.L. James’ “Grey,” receiving 35,264 votes compared to the “Fifty Shades” fourth book, which garnered 24,347 votes and J.R. Ward’s 13th Black Dagger Brotherhood book “The Shadows,” which finished third in 2015 with 19,945 votes.

Overall, 3.5 million votes were cast in the eighth annual Good Reads Choice Awards contest, which honors 2016’s best books as selected by readers. “It Ends With Us” received 59,546 of the total 290,692 votes cast in the Goodreads Choice Awards 2016 Best Romance category. The runner up, Robert Thier’s “Storm and Silence” garnered 44,591 votes, with another 27,445 votes going to Nora Roberts’ “The Obsession, and 25,473 to J.R. Ward’s “The Beast.” Sylvia Day’s “One with You” received 19,423 votes and Julia Quinn’s “Because of Miss Bridgerton” received 18,617 votes.

Hoover posted on her Facebook page, and also submitted for Goodreads to post along with those of other winners, a photo her holding a “Thank You!”

“A huge congrats to all the winners and a huge thank you to my mother for being the inspiration behind this book, my career, my whole life,” the Hopkins County writer posted on Faceboook.

“With this bold and deeply personal novel, Colleen Hoover delivers a heart-wrenching story that breaks exciting new ground for her as a writer. Combining a captivating romance with a cast of all-too-human characters, ‘It Ends With Us’ is an unforgettable tale of love that comes at the ultimate price,” Goodreads’ notes in the book description.

The story focuses on a woman named Lily, who meets Ryle Kincaid, a neurosurgeon who makes her the exception to his “no dating” rule. As her new relationship with Ryle overwhelms her, Lily’s first love Atlas Corrigan — “her kindred spirit, her protector” — reenters her life to complicate things.