Hi King Klub and NETCS announce events

The Northeast Texas Choral Society is gearing up for a free concert this weekend, while the Hi King Klub’s annual Christmas Tour of Homes gets under way Thursday evening.

Tour of Homes

The Hi King Klub’s Christmas Tour of Homes will take visitors to five Hopkins County homes and end with refreshments and door prizes.

The Tour of Homes is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at any of the homes. Proceeds will benefit local charitable organizations through the Hi King Klub.

Three of the homes are in the Stone Lake addition and two more are nearby in Precinct 1.

The homes on the tour are:

The DeSmet home at 326 Kylie Court, the Fisher home at 102 Katie Ridg, the Mason home at 308 Kylie Court, Dr. Balkcom’s home at 482 County Road 1187, and the Cody home at 610 County Road 1106 at State Highway 19 south.

Following the tour, refreshments and door prizes will be provided at Cedar Canyon, 7435 State Higway 154 south.

NET Choral Society

There is nothing better than hearing the North East Texas Choral Society sing Christmas favorites in their annual performance, except this year their performance is free on Celebration Plaza.

“We hope families with children who have felt that they could not afford tickets to our shows in the past can come for free this weekend,” said Carol Allen, director of the NETCS. “In a way, this show is for the kids, because there is something so magical about hearing a large choir for the first time.”

Starting Saturday at 3 p.m., the show “A Celebration Christmas” will have all the holiday favorites, plus a few musical surprises.

“The Choral Society changed our traditional concert weekend for ‘A Christmas Carol,’ which was last weekend,” said Allen. “We are excited to perform this weekend on the square. This is the first time ever the concert will be free.”

Allen asks people to bring blankets, warm clothing and lawn chairs to stay comfortable during the the holiday performance.

“We will sing ‘Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer,’ ‘Little DrummerBoy’ and so many more favorites,” said Allen. “We are so grateful to the city for all their help in planning this event.”

Since NETCS members were rehearsing for both ‘A Christmas Carol’ and the upcoming concert simultaneously, Allen has been in the trenches, utilizing every moment to make the finishing touches on ‘A Celebration Christmas’ before Saturday.

“We have been dividing our time to make this work. People were standing in for me during one rehearsal while I was at the other one,” said Allen. “This has been a huge collaborative effort from everyone to make everything work. It has been great.”

NETCS is monitoring weather during the event, which will be cancelled only under severe weather conditions. Thus far, the weather forecast shows mostly sunny skies with a high near 50 degrees — a perfect situation for the Choral Society.

“We knew bringing the Choral Society outside can be an issue because of the sound. We had our sound team from Texarkana to make the sound work for this concert,” said Allen.