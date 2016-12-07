Man sentenced to max punishment for child porn

Investigator, ADA praised for prep of case

A 58-year-old Hopkins County man has been assessed the maximum allowable punishment for possession of child pornography. Dathan Artemus Durant pled guilty to the charge and was sentenced Monday morning by 8th Judicial District Judge Eddie Northcutt to 10 years in prison.

“The range of punishment was two to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. Judge Northcutt denied the defendant’s request for probation and sentenced him to the maximum of 10 years in prison with no fine. He will be eligible for parole in two and a half years,” Assistant District Attorney Clay Harrison stated Monday.

“People of Hopkins County should feel proud to have a sheriff’s office committed to seeking justice for those who prey on children,” said District Attorney Will Ramsay.

The case against Durant was initiated in June 2014 by Hopkins County Sheriff’s Investigator Corley Weatherford, who was a patrol officer at the time but has since been promoted to investigator. He began investigating an online tip received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to the prosecutors.

“The tip revealed that a group of child pornography photos and videos named the ‘Vicky’ series by federal law enforcement had been downloaded to the defendant’s home computer,” Harrison noted. Based on that information, Hopkins County investigators obtained a search warrant for Durant’s home. Two computers were seized.

“Forensic experts were able to retrieve thousands of images of child erotica from the defendant’s hardware, as well as illicit search terms he had entered while looking for images and internet history showing underage websites. The defendant was using peer-topeer online file sharing programs to download, access, and view images and videos of child pornography,” Harrison said.

“Investigator Corley Weatherford is one of the best in Northeast Texas at pursuing these cases,” Ramsay said. “Assistant District Attorney Clay Harrison meticulously prepares for trial and is an outstanding advocate in the courtroom. This ceaseless effort protects our community and ensures that Hopkins County remains a wonderful place to raise a family.”

Harrison too noted Weatherford’s continued efforts to fight crimes of this nature. Weatherford recently attended the U.S. Secret Service’s computer forensics school. He has also been working with state and federal prosecutors on a number of child exploitation cases.