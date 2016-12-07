Yellow Rose: Corine Snow, oldest woman in Texas, dies at 112

Corine Snow, a beloved woman who lived in three different centuries and was recently honored as the oldest woman in Texas at 112 years of age, died Monday at her home in Sulphur Springs.

Mrs. Snow witnessed both World Wars, the Great Depression, the moon landing, 9/11 and much, much more, but to her family and friends she left fond memories of a gracious lady who was active, personable and family-focused.

“She worked hard for her family her whole life,” said James Coppedge, her grandson. “I will always remember she loved to cook. She cooked three meals a day, using everything that she could. If the guys went squirrel hunting and brought her back squirrels — she used everything. She even put the squirrel head in stew because that was her husband's favorite part.”

Known to be mow the lawn and garden well into her 80s, Mrs. Snow was known to be extremely active late into her life.

“She had a beautiful garden that was the envy of the Garden Club. She actually had a vegetable garden and a flower garden,” said Chris Morris, Snow’s granddaughter.

“She also loved to fish. She even made fish gravy and hush puppies sometimes. James said she made cornbread and gravy with every meal, and he gained 30 pounds when he stayed with her as a kid.”

Last month, Corine was presented the Yellow Rose of Texas award by State Rep. Dan Flynn on behalf of Gov. Greg Abbott. The ceremony was held at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center. At the time, Snow was the 46th oldest person in the world, seventh oldest in the United States and oldest in Texas.

To her children and grandchildren, Mrs. Snow was described as having bright, “shiny” personality. “I remember she was a wonderful seamstress,” said Morris. “She sewed for all the girls in her family. She also sewed for the public and put Fannie through piano lessons with the money she earned from sewing. She was just a great lady who loved everyone and everyone loved her.

“She never drank or smoked. She wouldn't even drink eggnog, if she thought it had liquor in it,” said Morris, smiling. “We would try to slip it in the punch bowl, but she would sip it and say ‘Woo it is going to my head!’”

During her 112 years, Corine Snow lived in Hawkins, Commerce and Sulphur Springs. She was a housewife and spent time canning vegetables and fruits raised on the family farm.

During an interview for her 110th birthday celebration, she said one of the hardest things about getting older was that it meant she didn’t get to spend as much time on her hobbies.

Mrs. Snow’s philosophy for life and advice to young people was to live each day as best you can, do your very best each day and treat everyone kindly.