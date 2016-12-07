SS Livestock Auction’s special sale on Dec. 19 features heifers, bulls, mixed cows

The Sulphur Springs Livestock and Dairy Auction will close out 2016 with a special offering of heifers, bulls and mixed cows and cow/calf pairs along with their regular Monday, Dec. 19 livestock sale.

The special offering of cattle will begin around 3:30 p.m. and will include 25 big Simmental/Angus heifers — all bred Angus bull “Special Focus” for March calves. Also being offered at the sale will be 15 Brangus heifers, all heavy bred to Angus bulls, and seven first-calf Brangus pairs.

Ten virgin Angus bulls will be offered during the sale. These are purebred bulls with no papers, and are nearing 2 years old. They have been Trich and fertility tested.

There will also be 25 mixed cows, bred to Angus and Charolais bulls. And buyers will also have the opportunity to bid on 125 mixed cows, 30 of which will be pairs, bred to Charolais and black bulls.

This will be the final sale of 2016. The next livestock sale will be held on Monday, Jan. 2.