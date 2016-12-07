Tuba players invited to participate in Commerce’s TubaChristmas By MORGAN MANNING A&M-Commerce

COMMERCE — More than 50 area tuba and euphonium players will present the eighth annual Commerce Merry TubaChristmas concert at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, on the square in downtown Commerce. This year’s conductor is A&M-Commerce alum and honorary tubist, Timothy Emsley.

The concert is free of charge and open to the public. It is presented by the Texas A&M University-Commerce Music Department and the Harvey Phillips Foundation.

People of all ages who play the tuba, sousaphone, euphonium or baritone horn are invited to perform in this concert. Registration is from 10:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. and is followed by a music rehearsal from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. The registration and rehearsal will take place at the Texas A&M University-Commerce Music Building.

Participants should dress in accordance with the prevailing weather conditions. The music performed will be from “Carols for a Merry TubaChristmas,” which is used at all official Merry TubaChristmas concerts. The books may be purchased at registration for $20.

The registration fee for participants is $10.

“There will be wassail available at the square,” Jeff Baker, assistant professor of tuba and euphonium, said. “It's a family-friendly environment where we encourage everyone to sing along with the carols and help us judge the decorating contest.”

TubaChristmas concerts are performed annually in more than 150 cities throughout the United States and Canada. These concerts are presented as a tribute to the late William J. Bell who was born on Christmas Day in 1902. “Bill” Bell is recognized as one of the preeminent tuba players throughout the world. This year’s concert will be dedicated to the memory of Harvey Phillips (1929-2010), founder of TubaChristmas, who died Oct. 20, 2010.

For questions and updated information regarding the 2016 Commerce TubaChristmas, contact Jeff Baker at 903-886-5290.