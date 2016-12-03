Rep Dan Flynn talks about upcoming legislative session

Dan Flynn is in his sixth term representing House District 2 in the Texas House of Representatives, where he has gained a reputation as a strong fighter for the values of limited government, fiscal responsibility, and family values.

Flynn visited Sulphur Springs this week and one of the things he wanted to talk about was the 85th Session of the Texas Legislature set to get underway in early January. Flynn says he is expecting it to be an exciting session.

“First of all, there is a change in Washington, that means there is a lot more excitement in the air because some of the things we've been working on - the unaffordable health care act,” Flynn said this week in Sulphur Springs. “A lot of those regulations are going to be released. That means that some of the bills we've had in the Texas Legislature are going to be able to be operated. We will be able to do more and know what we're doing. We will pass something in Texas and all of a sudden federal law overwrites it and I'm excited about that.”

One special issue that directly affects Hopkins County that Flynn says needs to be addressed is milk. And the representative says he has the support in the new session to get it passed.

“Raw milk is a big issue in East Texas because we have a lot of producers and we are not wanting to do anything because it's a legal product,” he said. “What we do want to do is farmers be able to sell it at a farmer's market because that market is the big cities.

“What's happening is those folks have to drive two or three miles or two or three hours back into the cities,” Flynn continued. “Then they have to transport it and, you know, they don't have refrigeration where the farmer would have refrigeration and take it to the farmer's market, a 20 to 30 minute drive - it's a legal product, it's a healthy produce and were going to be pushing that and I think we'll get that done,”

Flynn said the premier bill that he will be working on in this legislative session is American law on American soil.

“I think it's one of the greatest issues that are facing our country right now,” he said. “What happens is we bring people over here and they come to America because they like the freedom, they like the culture, they like all the opportunities that they have and then they want to instill their culture, their laws as a request of human rights of some of their citizens.

“We want to be sure that any initiative that goes through American courts and American law,” Flynn continued. “If they want to use their foreign law - go back where they were - and we've got the support of family law centers and Attorney General Ken Paxton and I am looking forward to passing that to stay American laws American soil.

Another area of interest to many is pensions and Rep. Flynn is chairman of the pensions committee.

“We were able to correct the ERS last session. For the first time in 20 years there is actuarial soundless in that,” Rep. Flynn said. “And now we are looking at the firefighters, paramedics, police and municipal employees because the big city's pensions are upside down.”

The state representative said another hot button item in this legislative session will be border issues.

“We are believing there is going to be some freed up opportunities,” he said. “It's cost Texas millions of dollars to just secure the borders and I think the new administration has a commitment to not only help Texas but, maybe, help us retrieve some of our funds that we have used. We will continue to secure our border.”

Flynn said that 70 percent of the people that come across our border are from other countries, not from Mexico and, he said, they are not coming looking for jobs.

“They are coming here to change our culture,” he said. “So, that's huge issue that we will be working on.”

In the area of education, Rep. Flynn has some ideal about some of the courses that he feels should be taught in our schools.

“I'd to see our schools start teaching our kids civics,” he said. “Go down the street and ask somebody what is the Bill of Rights and the only thing they can name is Freedom of Speech and you are thinking they just picked that up from the news media, the big media that tries to change legislation. That is an issue that we need to do and we will be doing something along there, we've got bill that we filed.”

The 85th Legislative Session will open on January 9, 2017.