Bridal show debuts at Cedar Canyon

Want to plan the perfect wedding? Look no further than Cedar Canyon’s Bridal Extravaganza this Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“We really want to build the wedding scene in Sulphur Springs and let people know how much talent is in this community,” said Jennifer Massey, co-owner of Cedar Canyon.

This one day event features everything needed to make a wedding one for the history books. With photographers, DJs, wedding planners, dresses, fine wine, lighting and cakes— this show is bringing the best wedding companies from around East Texas to one place. Plus, there will be barbecue served during the event on top of cake and wine tastings.

“This is the first bridal fair we have ever hosted,” said Massey. “Right now, we are posting all over Facebook, Instagram and in the newspapers to let people know this is happening, because we have some amazing vendors.”

The bridal show will feature numerous giveaways throughout the day, including a $5,000 wedding package from Cedar Canyon.

“One lucky bride will win a 100 person reception. Every bride who comes through door will be entered into the drawing,” said Massey. “We will actually have a different drawing every 15 minutes. We are having the Cedar Canyon drawing at 4:30 p.m.”

Sulphur Springs High School students will also be modeling different wedding dresses throughout the event.

Tickets for the event are $25 per person at the door.

Cedar Canyon was founded by Mandy Kennedy and Jennifer Massey.

“Cedar Canyon is something we have wanted to do for seven years and it has turned out to be everything we always have dreamed of and more,” said Massey. “We kept seeing a need for an upscale barn venue. I knew this is what a lot of brides were really looking for and so we spent the time to make every detail perfect for weddings.”

Cedar Canyon has a 3,000 square foot ballroom, bar, bride and groom rooms, large catering kitchen, outdoor porch with fireplace and a scenic overlook surrounded by rustic woods. It is located at 7435 Texas Highway 154 S. in Sulphur Springs. For more information, contact Jennifer Massey at 903-348-5597.