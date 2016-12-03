SSCC wins big in world food competition

Looking for one of the best steaks on earth? Check out Sulphur Springs Country Club.

SSCC recently returned from the World Food Championships in Orange Beach, Ala. Finishing fourth place in a competition which pitted top chefs from around the globe, they are already getting ready for next year.

“It all started last year at the NetBio 2015 Cattleman’s Rib Eye Round-Up,” said Logan Vaughan, general manager at SSCC. “After we received grand champion in that competition, we were invited to the World Food Championships.”

Qualifying for the world’s largest food sport competition is a huge merit in its own right, but placing top 10 means Sulphur Springs Country Club makes some of the greatest steaks in the world. After accepting the challenge, Vaughan and his team had to raise sponsorship and figure out what type of steak they would cook for their signature dish.

“We contacted U.S. Foods, who we get the majority of our food from, to sponsor us. They became our national sponsor,” said Vaughan.

Thousands of spectators poured into the competition Nov. 8-15. The competition awards $10,000 in nine different categories including barbecue, chili, dessert, bacon, sandwich, seafood, burger, steak and recipe.

“Kenmore sponsored and set up a kitchen arena for each of the chef teams,” said Vaughan. “They set up around 50 kitchens with 25 on each side of the arena.”

Annually, the competition is typically filmed by A&E Network and the Discovery Network.

“It is a two stage competition. We had to cook a structured dish, which the organization chooses. This year, we had to make steak oscar,” said Vaughan. “The steak we used was from Local Yocal in McKinney. They have their own wagyu beef ranch, so we purchased tenderloins to serve filets.”

The Sulphur Springs Country Club team had one hour to prepare the dish and ten minutes to turn it in. After that, they had another hour to prepare their signature steak dish. Each team had to turn in five samples of each dish on a tray for the judges.

For their signature dish, team SSCC made mouth watering steak and potatoes.

“We ranked fourth in the top ten and then won fourth again in the final round,” said Vaughan.

“We only missed first place by 2.6 points. The top ten were really close. Since we placed in the top 5, we are already entered into next year’s competition. We will be back next year — it was a great experience,” he said.

The Sulphur Springs Country Club team was comprised of Logan Vaughan, Steve Littlefield and Matthew Mayfield.

Now in its fifth year, the World Food Championships platform ranges from live-event competitions for pro-chefs, home cooks and competition teams. The goal is to achieve food fame as television’s next big food stars, according to the website.