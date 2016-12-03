Multi-county pursuit ends on Interstate 30

Winnsboro police say a high-speed pursuit that began just after midnight ended after the chase ran through Sulphur Springs and ended on Interstate 30.

Winnsboro Police Capt. Chris Hill said a patrol officer attempted to make a traffic stop near the intersection of Main and Broadway streets in Winnsboro, but the driver of the car never slowed down or pulled over.

“He began fleeing in the motor vehicle from the officer,” Hill said. “Both officers from Winnsboro checked in pursuit going out Broadway towards Hopkins County on State Highway 11.”

The captain said the fleeing vehicle, a Nissan Maxima, was being driven at speeds greater than 100 mph towards Sulphur Springs as the driver tried to evade officers.

“He was intermittently turning his lights off and on, driving for periods of time with his lights off,” Hill said.

Hopkins County sheriff's deputies and Sulphur Springs police joined the pursuit after the chase crossed South Broadway Street and on to Wildcat Way still travelling at a high speed.

When the chase reached South Hillcrest Drive [State Highway 19 south}, the driver turned north on Hillcrest and continued to Houston Street, where he turned right.

The fleeing driver then went east on Houston to Davis Street. where he again turned north and continued to Glover Street, where he turned east toward Church Street.

“He went around the square and continued going south on Gilmer Street, still travelling at a high rate of speed, and went airborne crossing the railroad tracks,” Hill said.

The driver continued on Gilmer Street and South Broadway until he came to State Highway 11 near Walmart. He turned back onto Mockingbird Lane. When the driver reached East Shannon Road, he turned left, going the wrong way. He ran the the light at Broadway, continuing the wrong direction of travel.

“He then proceeded to get on the interstate going west in the eastbound lanes with his lights off,” Hill said. “When the car got on the interstate going the wrong way, officers stayed on the service road to monitor the elusive driver and tried to get up ahead and warn people.

“He got tired of 18-wheelers and stuff on the interstate and tried to go through the median between the interstate and the service road at about the 120 mile marker and got stuck,” Hill said. “At that point, he fled on foot and Hopkins Count deputies and Winnsboro officers were able to catch him.”

The Winnsboro police captain identified the driver as Jeremy Davis of Mount Pleasant. Davis was taken to Wood County jail where he was booked on charges of felony fleeing.