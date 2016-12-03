Lights of Life honors loved ones with tree lighting

The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation hosted its annual Lights of Life tree lighting ceremony in The Gardens at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs Thursday evening. With colorful lights, memories of lost loved ones and holiday music, the community gathered to celebrate life.

"This was the 21st anniversary of the Lights of Life tree lighting ceremony,” said Meredith Caddell, executive director of the Health Care Foundation. “This year we did something a little different. We still had the program with the names of individuals who were being honored or remembered, but we also had luminaries.”

The annual tree lighting ceremony was originally created to raise funds for the hospital. Anyone could sponsor a light for $25 in memory of someone special. Now, the tree lighting raises more than $7,000 each year. This year, more than 250 luminaries wound around the sidewalk in the gardens area of the hospital.

“Every single luminary had the name of a loved one and a name of the person who donated it. It was so beautiful. Then, at the end of the night, all the families got to take home their luminary,” said Caddell.

The evening featured performances from the Sulphur Springs High School Jazz Band, students from Water Oak Elementary and doctors from the hospital who sang several Christmas favorites.

“After the performance, Santa came and greeted all the children. Families got to takes pictures with Santa, then volunteers served cookies and hot cocoa,” said Caddell.

As far as the Lights of Life Campaign is concerned, the 2016-2017 Gala in January has already sold out, although the organization is still looking for underwriters for decorations, the band or catering.

“We already know we will be able to provide the hospital with the anti-gravity treadmill and two Giraffe Omnibeds — which was our goal this year,” said Caddell.

This is Caddell’s first year as executive director for the Lights of Life Campaign.

“I love working for the hospital. I have two friends who have already been able to utilize the telemedicine machines, which was one of the items our organization purchased for the hospital,” said Caddell. “Then last year, we donated the LUCAS MRI devices. I have been talking with EMS and they are wearing those devices out. They are saving our EMS personnel so much time and effort, so they can spend their time working on a patient in other ways. Those machines have been so beneficial, especially for patients coming in from Delta or Franklin County. This job makes me feel that we are making a real difference for our community.”