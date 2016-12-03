Students preparing for ‘The Dining Room’

Hot off the “Into the Wood” production, the Sulphur Springs High School Drama Department is at it again with “The Dinning Room.” A satirical drama featuring 18 scenes focused around a table, the play intertwines different time periods, families and social commentary to explore what it means to be human.

“This is our last show of the semester,” said Lesha Woodard, SSHS drama teacher. “This is a 20th century piece where we see the evolution of the dining room and all the family moments that go with it.”

“The Dinning Room” will run Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. in the SSISD Auditorium at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center. Tickets are $5 at the door.

“We just came from ‘Into the Woods,’ which is a show that was so big with singing, lights and sound. ‘The Dining Room’ is so much different. This is a small show with only a table and eight chairs — it is the type of show where our students can really work on their acting,” said Woodard. “It really is an intimate experience where we are just going to be using the front of the stage and audience seating.”

The two act play was written by A.R. Gurney, who is known for writing about upper-class societies. This work including “Love Letters,” “Sweet Sue” and “The Cocktail Hour.”

“The Dining Room” will feature 12 students, including Josh Thompson, Jacy Ashford, Sydnee Hawkins and Sarah Harper playing three to six characters each.

“This show is a drama about life. It can be sad, touching and funny,” said Woodard. “Rehearsals are going great, but being in the SSISD Auditorium is difficult right now because the Civic Center is so busy with ‘A Christmas Carol.’ Regardless of little time on stage, the kids have been rising to the acting challenge.”