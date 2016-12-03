Christmas events downtown include tree lighting

Christmas is only three weeks away, and Friday evening is the perfect opportunity to get into the Christmas spirit with the lighting of the Christmas tree on the southwest corner of Celebration Plaza, followed by the Lions Club Lighted Christmas Parade and the annual holiday family fun event on the square.

“We are going to have the official lighting of the Christmas tree, which is managed by the Downtown Business Alliance, at 5:30 p.m. and that is kind of the official kickoff for the entire event,” said Joey Baker, director of tourism for the city of Sulphur Springs. “We will have some entertainment on the stage and some vendors down there, so it will be kind of a Christmas market going on.

“It's our annual holiday event on the plaza,” Baker continued. “It coincides with the Lions Club parade. We will have the snow slide, pony rides and a petting zoo. We will be missing the snow tigers this year.”

The snow tiger show cancelled the appearance in Sulphur Springs and several other cities in order to take advantage of a longer term engagement.

The snow slide and other attractions on the plaza will shut down during the Lions Club parade, which starts at 6:30 p.m. in Buford Park.

“When the parade comes through downtown, we will shut everything down but that,” Baker said. “As soon as the parade clears, we will go back to the normal activity.”

Other Christmas activities scheduled for the coming week include: