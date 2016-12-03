Blankets collected for senior citizens

The Corvette Club of Sulphur Springs and Senior Citizens Center have joined up for a blanket drive next week on Celebration Plaza.

During the fundraiser, Corvette Club members will be handing out candy canes for kids and host a mini car show in the hopes of receiving enough blankets to keep the elderly warm this winter.

“This is actually our second annual Santa for Seniors event,” said Tim Gee, representative of the Corvette Club. “We are asking for new blankets for the seniors in Hopkins County.”

The Corvette Club is also taking monetary donations for the drive — all proceeds will go towards purchasing blankets.

“We are working with Karon Weatherman with the Senior Citizens Center and after the drive, we will distributing the blankets through the Meal-A-Day program,” said Gee. “Last year, we collected 150 blankets and hope to receive between 150 to 200 next week.”

Members of the Corvette Club will additionally be bringing their vehicles and staging them around the around the square for a mini car show.

“We have so many people in our community that do not have a comfortable blanket to keep warm with in the winter, especially the seniors,” said Gee. “That is why we wanted to help the Senior Citizens Center.”

The blanket drive will be on the downtown square Tuesday, Dec. 6 and Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Any who cannot make the drive can donate directly to the Senior Citizens Center.