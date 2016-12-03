Friday’s fashion show aids Angel Tree

More than 40 models will walk the runway with glamour and style for charity this Friday during the Sister Babyz Fifth Annual Christmas Fashion Show.

“This is going to be different that other years,” said Maci Fowler, owner of Sister Babyz Boutique. “We spend so much energy every year getting ready for this show, so this time we really wanted to give back to the community at the same time. We decided that all donations will go toward the Angel Tree program at the Salvation Army.”

The give-back fashion show will be Friday at The Venue at 219 Main St. It is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m, but will begin after the annual Lion’s Club Lighted Christmas Parade.

“We get so busy in our daily lives that we forget there are so many families in our community that don’t have heat or food,” said Fowler. “The Salvation Army told us that the Angel Tree provides real needs for these children in Hopkins County.”

The Sister Babyz’s fashion show will have refreshments and hot chocolate bar provided by IdziBitzy Bakery. There will also be door prizes, a photo booth, gift card give-aways and live music during throughout the evening.

“We will have around 40 models who will model two or three outfits each. We will be showing of tween sizes up to a woman's 3X. This show is for everyone,” said Fowler. “We are extremely excited this year. This will be the first time we have not scheduled the event on the square.”

All donations go toward the Angel Tree program. SisterBabyz is additionally matching the first $3,000.

“I think this is going to be really good for the community. I have been blessed with my business, but I was raised as one of three children by my grandmother,” said Fowler. “My grandmother really struggled at times, that is why this event means so much to me.”