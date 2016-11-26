Blue Santa asks community to help children in need

The holiday season is a time to give back to the community through love, service and gift giving. On Monday and Tuesday, the Blue Santa program is asking for help from the community to provide Christmas toys for children in economically disadvantaged families throughout Hopkins County.

"The Blue Santa encampment will be outside Walmart both days from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.," said Moose Morgan, owner of Thunder Country 107.1. "One main event we will have is the Blue Santa 500, which will be a lot of fun. This is the third year we will be hosting a bike race where you will see adults racing on little bicycles. We will have two heats and last year we made $1,200. The race will begin at 6 p.m. Monday."

The entry fee to enter the race is $100 and all the proceeds go toward the Blue Santa Program.

The event will also feature live broadcasts on Thunder Country 107.1, The Way 99.7 and Star Country 95.9 radio stations during the two-day drive. People are encouraged to donate funds, toys or bikes to benefit the program. Monetary donations will be used to purchase toys; a team of women each year donates their time to serve as secret shoppers for Blue Santa.

“The Hopkins County community, since the program’s inception, locally has raised more $300,000 for Blue Santa, and that’s not counting toys and extras donated there at the big event or in barrels,” said Sulphur Springs Police Chief Jay Sanders. “This county is unbelievably generous. The people in this community are amazing in their giving. We offer our humble thanks and appreciation to Hopkins County for continually giving when there’s a need. We are so grateful in past years for all the community has done for Blue Santa and offer thanks in advance for their help this year as well. I have no doubt this community will step up again to ensure no child goes without gifts this Christmas.”

The program served more than 1,000 children last year. This year, the goal is to raise $32,000 and purchase around 200 bicycles.

"We have been doing this for 11 years and have combined Blue Santa, Empty Stocking and now we are providing toys for kids signed up with the Salvation Army. The Salvation Army will still use monetary donations for clothing, but Blue Santa is taking care of the toys," said Morgan. "Kids in our program are carefully screened through CANHelp. We make sure every one of these kids meets all the requirements.” “The heart warming part of this is seeing people who received gifts in years past, come back and donate,” continued Morgan. “I knew a woman last year that gave $3 to Blue Santa. That was all she had, but she said the last two years Blue Santa helped her kids. Luckily, last year she got a job. Stories like that are what makes this so powerful."

The toy drive will feature a number of activities and friendly contests designed to include community involvement. Members of the law enforcement groups each year when the goal is met agree to perform a

certain challenge. Some have included having their hair dyed, being Tazed, an ice bucket challenge and other activities. Officers are still trying to decide what this year’s pledge will be.

Legacy Hospice will also once again be on site Nov. 28-29 offering barbecue lunches for donations. They are donating the food and volunteering their time. All proceed got toward the program.

To keep up with what’s going on during the Nov. 28-29 Blue Santa toys and fund drive and other important dates and activities this season, check out “Blue Santa / Sulphur Springs” on Facebook.

First United Methodist Church coordinates volunteers to sort and pack donations for distribution, and allows the property to be used as the pick up location during Blue Santa distribution. Toys will be distributed Dec. 10 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church; approved families will drive to Connally Street at City National Bank to begin lining up in cars, which will pull up to FUMC to pick up the toys for their children.

Other long time supporters of Blue Santa include Temples Trailers, Travel Time RV, Alliance Bank, City National Bank, Guaranty Bank and Trust, Saputo and County Attorney Dusty Rabe and the employees in her office.