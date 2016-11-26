Civic Officials will attend CAP anniversary

Sulphur Springs City Council will be the guests of the Sulphur Springs Composite Squadron, one of approximately 1,500 Civil Air Patrol squadrons, for a banquet honoring the Civil Air Patrol’s 75th Anniversary on Monday.

“The [event] is part of CAP’s yearlong anniversary observance and will raise awareness of ‘America’s best kept secret’ within our community,” stated Major Choya Shanahan, Texas 450 CAP Squadron Commander.

CAP was established Dec. 1, 1941, less than a week before the beginning of American involvement in World War II. CAP won recognition during that time for its coastal patrol and other civil defense activities.

The dinner will be at 6 p.m. at League Street Church of Christ. The keynote speaker will be Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom and Hopkins County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Endsley.

Tickets are $10 for adults and children 12 years old and younger are free. Currently Texas 450 CAP members tickets are $5. Tickets can be found at EventBrite.com and searching CAP 75th anniversary celebration.

Members of the judiciary, law enforcement and emergency management sectors of Hopkins County and the city of Sulphur Springs are expected to share in this celebration.

Civil Air Patrol, the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, is a nonprofit organization with more than 61,000 members nationwide. CAP, in its Air Force auxiliary role, performs 90 percent of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and was credited by the AFRCC with saving 113 lives in fiscal year 2010. Its volunteers also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies. The members play a leading role in aerospace education and serve as mentors to the more than 26,000 young people currently participating in CAP cadet programs.