Como-Pickton hosts safety night

The Como-Pickton Parent Teacher Organization will be hosting “Refuse to be a Victim: Personal Safety and Defense Night” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The free event will feature three 30-minute informational sessions from community experts, who offer safety tips to help people keep their children and property safe during the holiday season as well as the rest of the year.

“Please come, bring your kids, bring your family and take advantage of this opportunity to learn safety practices. You just never know when a life might be spared by just a little bit of knowledge,” a press release provided this week by Como-Pickton Elementary Principal Linda Rankin states.

Scheduled to lead the first session will be a local Hopkins County law enforcement officer. The presentation will be a class on “refusing to be a victim.”

“He will present us with safety tips just in time for the Christmas shopping season. We'll be made aware of things we do without giving thought of safety,” the PTO program flyer notes.

Slated to speak during the second session, which begins at 6:30 p.m., will be a local computer expert. Tips will be provided regarding Internet and cyber safety.

“This class will be extremely important for kids of all ages!” the release notes.

Closing out the evening with a demonstration on basic defense moves will be a representative from a local Jiu Jitsu facility.

“We never want anything to happen to us, but being prepared for the ‘what if’ can never be underestimated,” the release notes.

As an added incentive to attend, Como-Pickton will be awarding Eagle Bucks to C-P students who bring their parents to the program. Also, door prizes will be awarded following each of the three presentations.

Soft drinks, water and things of that nature will be available from the concession stand during the event.