Christmas in the Park embraces historical past

Christmas in Heritage Park is sure to bring the holiday spirit to Hopkins County. From free hot cocoa to live performances and pictures with Santa, this historical walk into Christmas past begins next weekend.

“This is so much fun for the entire family, especially the children,” said Carlie Penson, chairman and organizer of Christmas in the Park. “We want families after Thanksgiving to bring everyone out to the park. This is just the best way we know to get into the Christmas spirit.”

Sponsored by the Hopkins County Historical Society, Christmas in the Park begins at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, with a presentation by the First United Methodist Church handbell choir inside the Heritage Park chapel. Then, on Dec. 3, the event will continue for a second Saturday from 5:30 p.m to 8:30 p.m.

“We do this because we want to give back to the community. So far, hundreds of man hours have been spent planning Christmas in the Park,” said Penson. “As soon as you walk through our south gate, you will be able to smell all the popcorn and peanuts at the railroad building— it is wonderful.”

Most of the historic buildings will be open, with volunteers dressed in period costumes to help give the feeling of stepping into the past. There will also be door prizes and crafts for children throughout the evening.

“I can not explain what this park does to bring back memories for people,” said Penson. “It means so much for so many people, because every year we see people who have left Hopkins County return for Christmas in the Park.”

After touring the park, get in line to meet Santa Claus. The historical society is also asking people interested in taking pictures with Santa to take their own camera or use their smart phones.

“Our general store will have ornaments and other items for sale. There will also be raffles announced throughout the evening. There is really something for everyone to bring home at our store,” said Penson. Heritage Park is located at 416 Jackson St. Admission for the evening is $3 for those ages 7 and older. Children under 7 will be admitted for free.

The Adkins House will be serving cookies, punch and hot cider while live dulcimer music is played in the background. People can also visit the blacksmith shop, where real blacksmiths show off their skills. The grist mill will also be open this year to show how grain is ground.

“When you see the lights come on for the first time, Heritage Park is the most beautiful place in the world. This experience is a win-win situation for the whole family,” said Penson. “We will have additional activities in the log school, where children can craft. In the Vaden Cabin, there will be goodies; and at the house where Santa will be appearing there will be hot chocolate and cookies served.”