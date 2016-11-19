SSISD approves iPads for ECLC and primary campuses

Technology is a normal part of daily life, and Sulphur Springs Independent School District trustees this week gave funding approval which would continue to expand its “1:1 technology initiative” to students from pre-kindergarten through second grade.

Approving the $462,800 for iPads, protective cases and charging carts earlier this week during their regular school board meeting “will allow us to get rolling before Christmas” on the 1:1 initiative at Early Childhood Learning Center and at the three primary campuses, according to Assistant Superintendent Josh Williams.

“The proposal that we have for you this evening will be contingent on receiving an expected $106,000 for Title I, Part A. Those dollars are roll forward dollars that were unspent last year. We do not foresee any issues receiving those. By the end of this month we should have that in black and white that we have it. We ask that you approve that today, contingent on us receiving that, so that we can get rolling before Christmas,” Williams said.

The proposal is to purchase 1,000 32Gb iPad Air 2s from Apple Inc. Education for $359 each for a total of $359,000. The district would then purchase from CDW-G through Region 8 Educational Co-Op 1,000 Griffin All-Terrain Protective Cases for $33 each for a total of $33,000 and 59 Ergotron YES40 charging carts for $1,200 each for a total of $70,800. Overall, that’ll cost SSISD $462,800 to provide enough iPads and cases for each pre-k through second grade student to use in the classroom during school hours, plus one charging cart per classroom.

“Essentially, what this will allow, along with the High Quality Pre-k Grant, most stuff will be Title 1 Part A funded. All students pre-k through second grade will be able to have an iPad with proper protection, and then the cabinet and case to protect them,” said Williams. “These are supplementary devices in addition to what the districts normally provide. The notion is that it will improve their learning experience. All of these have, this decision has, been approved by campus site-based decision making committees as well, based on the needs assessments.”

Overall, the district expects to receive $392,000 in federal Title I funding (pending approval) to apply toward the purchase of 850 iPads, 850 cases and 49 carts. The district has applied for an additional $69,232 in state funding from a High Quality Pre-K Grant to apply toward purchase of 146 additional iPads and cases and 10 additional carts. An additional $784 each would come from budgeted Head Start funding and state/local funding approved by campus site-based decision-making committees for purchase of 2 iPads and 2 cases each, to complete the order. Carts will be used to charge, update and store the iPads.

Williams explained that SSISD is part of the Region 8 Co-op, which includes a list of approved vendors the district can use to purchase certain services at co-op rates. The district would purchase the cases and carts through the co-op, but would purchase the iPads themselves from Apple Inc. Education, considere a sole source vendor.

“So the net impact or the net that the district would pay is this total minus the $106,000 roll forward amount?” trustee John Prickette asked.

“The total district will pay is that $462,800. The Title I portion there —” Williams explained, pointing to a memo with the proposal, including break-down of funding sources, “We have received our entire notice of grant award for this year. We expect that $106,000 to roll over amount from last year. We just want to make sure we receive that as we’re supposed to before we buy these machines.”

“So that would actually be more than what the total package is, once we receive the roll forward?” Prickette asked.

“Once we receive the roll forward, we’ll be able fund this entire $359,000 Title I amount as posted,” Williams clarified.

“We do have hard cases for these?” queried SSISD Board of Trustees President Leesa Toliver.

“Yes, we do have Griffin Survivor all-terrain protective cases, so they should be pre-k proof,” Williams replied.

“What are benefit of the iPad Air update as opposed to the basic iPad?” asked trustee Robbin Vaughn.

“It’s just the newest generation of iPad,” noted Assistant Superintendent Kristin Monk.

“I think that is the basic iPad now,” Prickette noted.

“It is the basic. It’s just the newest generation,” Monk affirmed.

Lamb noted that over the last few years, while the district has rolled out its technology initiative in stages at the various campuses, is that Apple put out updates regularly. However, as technology advances, updates are no longer available for older devices because they can’t support the new technology after a certain number of years.

“We have to get them as modern as we can and hope it lasts for four or five years,” Lamb said.

“We have several of the originals. You base them on the charge, or the wide or the narrow,” Monk said of the iPads purchased a few years back when the technology program was piloted. “They are still in use if they will work. We tried to base it on what they already have with the narrow and then add to with this order. So keeping what we have that’s still in good condition and build on that,” Monk said.

“Two or three years ago we set out to do a three year plan to be one [computer or device] to one [child from grades] 3-12. This actually makes us one to one pre-k through 12. The high school is in place this year. So once this purchase is made, and those are in hand, we are 1:1 with a device per kid, which has really brought us a long way in three years’ time. It’s pretty phenomenal how they’ve found the money through federal programs and what have you. We’ve taken a dream and made it even bigger than we imagined. It’s exciting,” Lamb noted.

The iPads were recommended following local and state assessments, as well as Performance-Based Monitoring Analysis System data, as a means to “improve reading and mathematics instructing” in pre-k through second grade classrooms. The technology will be used as an extension of their learning to access applications such as Reading A-Z, Istation and Brain Pop. It will also allow SSISD to more successfully meet pre-k digital technology guidelines as well as digital technology Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills curriculum.

Trustees unanimously approved $462,800 in funding, pending notification of the Title I award, for purchase of 1,000 iPad and cases, and 59 charging carts.

Trustees after much discussion approved purchase of a new security vehicle for SSISD security use on a 4-0 vote — two board members absent and Toliver abstaining from voting.