Oak Ridge Boys’ Duane Allen picks PJC for pre-release movie premiere Advance viewers will help select movie name

Lamar County native and Paris Junior College Distinguished Alumnus Duane Allen has chosen PJC's Ray Karrer Theater for the first pre-release showing of a new Christmas-themed movie he stars in.

The world premiere of the faith-based Christmas movie will be shown Sunday, Nov. 20, at 2 p.m. Tickets for the movie are $25 for adults and $12.50 for children 12 and under. Afterwards, ticket holders will be treated to a meet-and-greet with Allen.

This unique event coincides with the sold-out Oak Ridge Boys performance the same evening at Love Civic Center benefitting the Boys and Girls Club of Paris. It is also Allen's 50th year with “The Mighty Oaks.” Allen will attend the showing, along with a few cast members and the writer/director of the movie.

“This is a very special production and will not be available this year anywhere in the country except in pre-release venues like PJC,” said Mark Nicolosi, Nashville-based writer and director of the film. “Those who attend will have the opportunity to make recommendations for the movie's title. Following the showing, guests will be provided an email and social media information to share suggested titles.”

The movie is expected for home release by Fall 2017.

The movie is a “feel-good” Christmas story that allows viewers to experience the real meaning and the magic of Christmas. It is based on the scripture, Matthew 25:40: “What you've done unto one of the least of these my brethren, you've done unto me.”

Tickets are available at the PJC Business Office, located at the east end of the Administration Building, 2400 Clarksville St. Check, cash or credit cards are accepted at this location. Those wishing to reserve and pay by credit card by phone may call 903-782-0232. Tickets purchased by phone will be held at the theater's will-call window beginning at noon Sunday, Nov. 20. The Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, 8 West Plaza, will also have tickets available by cash or check.

The movie soundtrack features songs by The Oak Ridge Boys, Deborah Allen, George Canyon, Pam Tillis, Ricky Lee Phelps, Tayla Lynn, Regie Hamm and more.

A portion of the viewings proceeds are being donated to PJC by Allen and the production company.