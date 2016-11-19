One lane of Bill Bradford Road to open for holiday shoppers

With Christmas only five weeks away and shoppers getting ready to start their annual gift-buying trips, the city of Sulphur Springs is trying to make some of the shopping trips a bit easier.

“We are coming up on the Christmas shopping season and Bill Bradford Road is effectively closed to through traffic — which I think will be very damaging to retailers whose year can be made or broken by the Christmas holidays,” City Manager Marc Maxwell said Friday morning. “I’ve decided to open Bill Bradford to one lane of traffic in one direction, eastbound traffic, from the day after Thanksgiving to Christmas.”

With only a single traffic lane open on Bill Bradford Road going to the outlet mall and surrounding stores, Maxwell said shoppers leaving the area will have to use the Interstate 30 service roads.

“But they can get there by two routes,” he said. “Shoppers can get to the outlet mall area by using the service roads and the single lane on Bill Bradford. They will also have two ways away from the area.”