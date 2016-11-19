Trustees approve 10 personnel changes

Trustees this week approved 10 personnel matters and appointed a person to represent Sulphur Springs Independent School District on the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center Board of Directors.

Three resignations, two new personnel hired, one personnel change and four staff members’ notices of mid-term retirements were approved at the regular November school board meeting.

Ross Funk resigned his position as special eduction teacher and coach at Sulphur Springs High School. Sulphur Springs Middle School special education teacher Courtney Hettich will be moving to SSHS to teach special education.

Also resigning were Barbara Henderson as a Title 1 aide at Sulphur Springs Elementary School and Carrie Kolbe as special education aide for Connections.

Calvin Hickerson was approved as a behavioral intervention aide at SSMS while Kayla Stewart was approved as an instructional aide at Austin Academic Center.

Set to retire at mid-term are Douglas Intermediate School special education aide Kristy Johnson, Early Childhood Learning Center attendance clerk Doris Landers, SSHS social studies teacher Eric Buck and SSISD Transportation Department shop mechanic Howard Harper.

SSISD Trustees also during their Monday night meeting designated SSHS Principal Derek Driver to serve as their representative on the Civic Center Board of Directors for the term beginning Jan. 1, 2017, and ending Dec. 31, 2019.

“When I got here Judy Gillem and Mrs. Judy Tipping were on this board for us, two representatives on the Civic Center board that represented the school well,” SSISD Superintendent Michael Lamb explained, noting that board members are only allowed to serve consecutively on the board for a specified number of terms.

“At this point, Derek Driver is prepared to be that person should you approve that here tonight,” Lamb told trustees. “So, it’s my recommendation that we allow Derek Driver to be the representative on the Hopkins County Civic Center board, along with Dan Froeneberger, for our school.”

Driver was approved unanimously.

Trustees also approved campus and district improvement plans, with the notation that high school plans will be presented later, and approved changes to the FFA local policy.

Assistant Superintendent Josh Williams noted that trustees will be presented campus and district improvement plans twice a year, and that the documents are drafted in such as way that they can be consulted regularly and amended to fit district needs and state/federal requirements.

Williams said the the legal changes were recommended to meet changing rules regarding campus’ participation in the National School Lunch Program. The School Health Advisory Committee looked and approved the policies, which were then vetted by Texas Association of School Board to ensure they meet legal standards and requirements.

Several numbered items under subheads in the Student Welfare, wellness and health services were eliminated and a few reworded to better fit legal requirements, current programs, and district and SHAC goals.